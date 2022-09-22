ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent out an alert Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. that they were investigating a death and were advising people in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution.
REDMOND, OR
klcc.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors

A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Bend, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
centraloregondaily.com

Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries

A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend

A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Crisis#Health Crisis#Crime#Bend City Council#Mcat#Bend Police
mycentraloregon.com

Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing

Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people

A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
centraloregondaily.com

Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place

Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DCSO Street Crimes detectives arrest Redmond man, seize pills with fentanyl, stolen mail, license plates

A raid on a Redmond man’s home Wednesday led to his arrest and the seizure of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and numerous pieces of stolen mail, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post DCSO Street Crimes detectives arrest Redmond man, seize pills with fentanyl, stolen mail, license plates appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
MADRAS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District

The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy