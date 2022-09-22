Read full article on original website
▶️ DCSO: Man located in Redmond death investigation is ‘of no further interest’
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a man they were seeking Sunday as part of a death investigation near Redmond has been located and is “of no further interest.”. DCSO sent out an alert Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. that they were investigating a death and were advising people in the 5000 block of SW Young Avenue to lock their houses, outbuildings an vehicles as a precaution.
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors
A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. If approved, it will direct removal of a weapon or concealed...
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 25-October 1
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of September 25 to October 1. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Traffic Information...
Bend woman stabbed by stepdaughter, sustains serious injuries
A Bend woman was left with serious injuries after she was stabbed by her stepdaughter on Friday evening, according to Bend Police. Bend Police heard were told about a dispute on the 2000 block of NE Redbay Ln. in Bend at around 7:30 p.m. They discovered that the 52-year-old victim...
Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer?
Even though gas prices have eased somewhat from record highs, gas siphoning is still becoming an issue, especially in the Bend area. The post Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer? appeared first on KTVZ.
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing
Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend
For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend. AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.
Bend woman jailed in stabbing of stepmother during dispute
A Bend woman was arrested Friday evening on charges she stabbed her stepmother in the chest several times during a dispute, police said Saturday, adding that the victim is expected to survive the attack, The post Bend woman jailed in stabbing of stepmother during dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place
Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
DCSO Street Crimes detectives arrest Redmond man, seize pills with fentanyl, stolen mail, license plates
A raid on a Redmond man’s home Wednesday led to his arrest and the seizure of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and numerous pieces of stolen mail, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post DCSO Street Crimes detectives arrest Redmond man, seize pills with fentanyl, stolen mail, license plates appeared first on KTVZ.
US Coast Guard: Plane flying near Mount Jefferson goes missing, search underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. - A plane flying near Mount Jefferson has reportedly gone missing, and rescue crews are searching for a possible crash site Friday morning. The United States Coast Guard (USCG) of the Pacific Northwest sent out a tweet at around 12:35 a.m., saying a plane that took off earlier in the day never landed.
▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
New Restaurant Coming To Old Mill District
The Old Mill District released info on who is replacing Flatbread Pizzeria that permanently closed. John Gurnee, who most recently led the culinary team at Drake in downtown Bend and opened Washington Dining & Cocktails in NW Crossing, is set to unveil his own fine-dining concept, Lady Bird, later this fall in the Old Mill District.
