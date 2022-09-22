Read full article on original website
CBS News
N.J. state troopers head to Puerto Rico to help with Fiona relief
A contingent of 75 New Jersey state troopers boarded buses and then a plane for Puerto Rico this morning, where much of the hurricane ravaged island remains without power and water. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
New Jersey Globe
Jim Florio, former governor of New Jersey, dies at 85
James J. Florio, a respected former Governor of New Jersey and an eight-term congressman who courageously tackled tough issues, sometimes to his political detriment, died tonight. He was 85. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State...
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey
Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say
Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how we’ll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
N.J. reports 1,209 COVID cases, 1 death. Positive tests decrease 50% from 4-day average
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,209 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as the number of positive tests decreased 50% from an average of 2,438 over the previous four days. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,813, a 23.9% increase from a week ago....
wrnjradio.com
Study: New Jersey collects 9th most individual income tax in U.S.
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey collects 9th most individual income tax in U.S., according to a new study by HowtoHome.com. The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind
This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
New Jersey has a military base — Get over the noise!
If you live within a 20-mile radius of Fort Dix you've become accustomed to occasionally hearing loud noises from time to time. Well, buckle up, buttercup, it's that time of the month. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst puts up a calendar on their website every month that lists what kind of training...
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration marks climate week by announcing second round of research projects to ensure environmentally responsible offshore wind development
NEW JERSEY – To mark Climate Week, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Thursday announced the selection of additional research projects designed to ensure environmentally responsible development of wind energy off New Jersey’s coastline. This second round of projects,...
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?
If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
New Jersey should squash this unfair tax | Opinion
In 2014, I began a one-woman crusade to reform New Jersey’s two death taxes. The result?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
wrnjradio.com
Senator introduces legislation to expand the penalties for the illegal sale of firearms
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, Senator Troy Singleton, in collaboration with Attorney General Mathew Platkin, last week introduced legislation to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in New Jersey come from out...
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy recommends changes to bill regarding performance-based assessments
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday conditionally vetoed S896, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of a Commissioner of Education-approved performance-based assessment as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing or certificate of eligibility. The Governor’s recommendations maintain...
New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America
It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
