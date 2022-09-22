ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

Jim Florio, former governor of New Jersey, dies at 85

James J. Florio, a respected former Governor of New Jersey and an eight-term congressman who courageously tackled tough issues, sometimes to his political detriment, died tonight. He was 85. Florio has been a fixture in New Jersey politics since 1969, when he won a seat in the New Jersey State...
POLITICS
94.5 PST

Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NJ.com

Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say

Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
94.5 PST

The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?

The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrnjradio.com

Study: New Jersey collects 9th most individual income tax in U.S.

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey collects 9th most individual income tax in U.S., according to a new study by HowtoHome.com. The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Maria#Puerto Rico Police#Politics State#Disaster Management#Politics Governor#Nj
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
WHYY

N.J. Gov. Murphy orders big jump in offshore wind

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. New Jersey plans to ramp up its reliance on offshore wind, now with a new executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy to increase the state’s goal for building wind farms off the coast. Murphy, speaking Wednesday at an event in New York...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration marks climate week by announcing second round of research projects to ensure environmentally responsible offshore wind development

NEW JERSEY – To mark Climate Week, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Thursday announced the selection of additional research projects designed to ensure environmentally responsible development of wind energy off New Jersey’s coastline. This second round of projects,...
ENVIRONMENT
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Why on Earth are giant letters carved into this forest?

If you were to use Google Maps or Google Earth near the Greenwood Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County, you’d see strange, giant, carved-out letters averaging 800 feet wide that are scattered in this large forest of New Jersey. Many pilots who fly near the area have seen these letters and question their existence, but are they as mysterious and strange as they seem to be?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Senator introduces legislation to expand the penalties for the illegal sale of firearms

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to crack down on illegal gun sales, Senator Troy Singleton, in collaboration with Attorney General Mathew Platkin, last week introduced legislation to expand culpability requirements for unlawful firearms trafficking violations. “Approximately 80 percent of crime guns traced in New Jersey come from out...
LAW
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy recommends changes to bill regarding performance-based assessments

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday conditionally vetoed S896, which prohibits the State Board of Education from requiring the completion of a Commissioner of Education-approved performance-based assessment as a condition of eligibility for a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing or certificate of eligibility. The Governor’s recommendations maintain...
EDUCATION
94.5 PST

New Jersey Town Is Named Among The Best Towns To Visit In America

It wasn't much of a secret before, at least not to New Jersey residents, but one of our amazing towns has been named among the best towns to visit in the entire country. The honor comes from a well-respected source, US News & World Report, and only 25 towns across the entire nation made this exclusive list, so this is a really big deal.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy