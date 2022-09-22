Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Related
WTNH.com
Students taught English and Spanish in Waterbury school
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time. “At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s...
New Britain Herald
Wheeler receives grant to support 'Walk with Me' program, which serves LGBTQIA+ families
PLAINVILLE – Wheeler received a $5,000 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation to support its “Walk With Me” program, which "provides parent/caregiver services for LGBTQIA+ families." Sabrina Trocci, president and CEO of Wheeler Clinic, said the "Walk With Me"...
New Britain Herald
Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Dawn Miceli sworn in as new Southington UNICO vice president
SOUTHINGTON – Southington UNICO has sworn in former town councilor Dawn Miceli as vice president, who says she is looking forward to continuing to support the town through the club’s efforts. The motto of Southington UNICO is “Service Above Self.” The non-profit club is dedicated to providing service...
trumbulltimes.com
Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo
Despite efforts by the Lamont administration to address staffing shortages that have plagued mental and behavioral health care in Connecticut, long wait lists and high demand for services persists, while beds at some of the most intensive care units go unfilled. SEIU District 1199, which represents more than 25,000 health...
NBC Connecticut
Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival. It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport, but what sounded like an amazing experience fell short for some fans. We’re told 60,000 people were expected to...
New Britain Herald
First SIN Fitness Health Fair in Berlin wants to unite wellness community
BERLIN – The first SIN Fitness Health Fair will be hosted on Nov. 5. Local health and wellness businesses from around the area will gather to offer giveaways, special offers and free resources. Opportunities for interactive demonstrations of new fitness technologies and a chance to “talk with local service...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
Ground Broken On Addiction Recovery Hub
A community of healthcare partners and political backers gathered in the Hill to celebrate the groundbreaking of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center’s new hub for behavioral health and substance abuse services. That was the scene Thursday at 149 Minor St., which is the construction site of the community health...
New Britain Herald
Friends of New Britain Public Library hosting book sale
NEW BRITAIN – The Friends of the New Britain Public Library will be hosting a Fall Book Sale running from Oct. 13-15. “Over the last couple of months, the Friends of the New Britain Public Library have been busy getting organized for the Fall Book Sale, one of the two major fundraisers for the volunteer group,” The Friends of the New Britain Public Library said. “As always, our patrons have been most generous with their book donations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Berlin celebrating local businesses, thanking them for commitment to the town and residents
BERLIN – The Town of Berlin has revamped and restarted its Milestone Mondays program, presenting awards to about 20 local businesses thanking them for their commitment to Berlin and its residents. “Interestingly enough I created the first list about four years ago or so,” said Chris Edge, Berlin economic...
New Britain Herald
Robert H. Bartley
Robert H. Bartley, 89, of Bonita Springs, FL, and Jamestown, RI, passed away on June 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Chrurch, 295-303 Arch Street, New Britain, CT, on Saturday, Oct. 1st at 11 a.m. Robert was born in New Britain to Arthur...
Register Citizen
Middletown grants zoning change for $22 million, 52,000-square-foot Big Y project
MIDDLETOWN — A local developer was recently granted a special zoning exception to build a 51,892-square-foot store at 502 and 550 Highland Ave. in Middletown, the site of a future Big Y supermarket. The store, to be built in the south end of the city, is estimated to cost...
New Britain Herald
Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski
Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Poland on March 10th, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Wincenty and Waleria Gilewska. Scholastyka immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 with her husband Eugeniusz and sons. She is survived by her son, Ryszard Kisluk and his wife, Boguslawa, her grandson Sylvester Kisluk, her daughter-in-law Danielle Kisluk, and several nephews. She was very dedicated to her family and loved to spend time with them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Hartford police receive accreditation for first time
HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
New Britain Herald
Event to celebrate National Drive Electric Week in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD – A “Drive Electric Event” will be held on Saturday in recognition of National Drive Electric Week (NDEW). This year, the event will feature electric cars, e-bikes and electric lawn care equipment that owners will have on display from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information will be...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Fall Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of fall and it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy the changing seasons with a few fall freebies!. Take the kids to Brooksville Park in Hamden on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival. It’s a free event with free parking and it’s fun for the whole family, including police K-9 demos. It also features a climbing wall, crafts, and food vendors.
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Comments / 0