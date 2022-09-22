Sartell-St. Stephen School Board approves 'Future Minded, Student Focused' strategic plan

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
On Monday during a school board meeting, the Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748 School Board approved its “Future Minded, Student Focused” strategic plan.

School Board Chair Patrick Marushin said “developing a strategic plan is a long-term and comprehensive project. We are grateful to the staff, parent, guardian, student and community input we have received through formal listening sessions, online feedback, school board meetings and informal meetings.”

According to the plan, which can be found on the district's website, one strategic direction in the plan is effective communication. This would be done by developing "creative strategies to ensure clear and effective communication with all stakeholders, both internally and within the community in ways that engage, inform, promote, and celebrate."

"Consistent feedback was that it is important for our district’s mission to be focused on helping students strive for personal excellence," Marushin said in a press release.

Other strategic directions include:

  • Fostering a healthy and supportive environment.
  • Challenging students through instruction, curriculum and supportive programs with the intention to excel in their learning experience and "provide equitable opportunities for each student to develop the skills necessary to be successful for college, career and beyond."
  • Strengthening and expanding school and family partnerships to provide "the best learning experience for each student."
  • Provide a "rigorous curriculum with innovative instruction, and foster a culture of continuous improvement."
  • Seeking community partnerships to "accelerate student and staff growth."

"Our goal is for each student to achieve personal excellence, and that personal excellence will vary in outcomes depending on each student’s abilities, interests, and aspirations,” Marushin said.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover said in the press release “the vision, ‘Future Minded, Student Focused,’ reflects our student-centered approach while also being mindful, creative and innovative to provide students the skills and experiences they will need to be successful in the future workforce.”

Marushin said “the strategic directions are categories of action that leadership believes are important to the pursuit of the district mission and are meant to be categories for the next three to five years. The superintendent will develop an annual district operating plan that will consist of specific goals aligned with each of the strategic directions.”

One immediate example of how this plan is being executed is expanding the orientation period for K-5 students, Marushin said. Included in the expanded orientation period are one-on-one conferences that teachers have with their students' families to learn more about each other. "It was an idea from our staff," he told the Times. They started implementing the expanded orientation this year.

“Our mission, develop well-rounded citizens capable of becoming successful and contributing members of society by providing outstanding instruction in a welcoming environment where every student is given the support needed to excel according to their unique abilities, interests, and aspirations, has a more clear focus on students." Marushin said.

