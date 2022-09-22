ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresh-produce supermarket coming to the Sunnyside area

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fancher Creek Town Center which will be located in the area of Clovis Avenue and Tulare Street will get a new Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts is just the beginning! There is plenty more to come, and we are excited to announce the work done by local developer, Fancher Creek Properties. This is huge for Southeast Fresno, and I know that it is going to be the start of something great for our city!

Councilmember Luis Chavez

On Thursday, Councilmember Luis Chavez announced that a Sprouts Farmers Market will open in this area following the recent construction of Brand Haven, a 180-unit affordable senior housing at Fancher Creek.

