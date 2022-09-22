The seasons are changing and crisp, new life is sweeping through Hudson County, which means it’s time for a weekly roundup of all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Route 440 officially reopens following road closures; the Hoboken Planning Board has approved the city’s first retail cannabis shop; Aussie-style Bourke Street Bakery is coming to Hudson County; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO