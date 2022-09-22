ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
BAYONNE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

33 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

The seasons are changing and crisp, new life is sweeping through Hudson County, which means it’s time for a weekly roundup of all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Route 440 officially reopens following road closures; the Hoboken Planning Board has approved the city’s first retail cannabis shop; Aussie-style Bourke Street Bakery is coming to Hudson County; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations

Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

8 Unit Mixed Use Building, Condo Converted, With Proposed Plans for 9 Units in Bergen-Lafayette’s Opportunity Zone, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Erin & Russ Downs of Downs Group | Lifestyle International Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. For developers looking to break into this growing market, a hard to find value add development opportunity is hitting the market next week in Bergen-Lafayette Opportunity Zone. The building sits in the Morris Canal community and is an approved Opportunity Zone which offers investors capital gains tax deferment and even exclusion if certain conditions are met. The deal presents investors and developers with solid upside potential in an emerging neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park

IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Salvadorian independence celebrated with annual parade. The annual Salvadorian Parade marched down Bergenline Avenue on Sunday, September 18, much to the delight of the crowds who turned out dressed in bright blue, waving Salvadorian flags. Mayor Nicholas Sacco led the parade, joined by Commissioners Hugo Cabrera, Julio Marenco, and Allen Pascual. Accompanying them were Assemblypersons Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Union City Mayor and State Sen. Brian Stack, and many other local and regional officials.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office Recognized for Sales Achievement in August

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office was recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in August. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most sales the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout Hudson County and parts of Bergen County.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
