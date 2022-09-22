Read full article on original website
Related
Two new Downtown skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
The Goldman Sachs tower and the Colgate Clock will be getting some company now that plans for two new skyscrapers in Downtown Jersey City have been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The two new towers, which will be developed by New York City-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer,...
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
hobokengirl.com
33 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
The seasons are changing and crisp, new life is sweeping through Hudson County, which means it’s time for a weekly roundup of all the news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Route 440 officially reopens following road closures; the Hoboken Planning Board has approved the city’s first retail cannabis shop; Aussie-style Bourke Street Bakery is coming to Hudson County; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
North Bergen’s new downtown recreation center and library almost finished
North Bergen has nearly completed construction on its over $19.5 million new recreation center and library, which will also serve as a community center. Located downtown, the facility is set to open soon. The new recreation center, which includes a full library space, also features an indoor basketball court and...
jerseydigs.com
8 Unit Mixed Use Building, Condo Converted, With Proposed Plans for 9 Units in Bergen-Lafayette’s Opportunity Zone, Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Erin & Russ Downs of Downs Group | Lifestyle International Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. For developers looking to break into this growing market, a hard to find value add development opportunity is hitting the market next week in Bergen-Lafayette Opportunity Zone. The building sits in the Morris Canal community and is an approved Opportunity Zone which offers investors capital gains tax deferment and even exclusion if certain conditions are met. The deal presents investors and developers with solid upside potential in an emerging neighborhood.
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
Salvadorian independence celebrated with annual parade. The annual Salvadorian Parade marched down Bergenline Avenue on Sunday, September 18, much to the delight of the crowds who turned out dressed in bright blue, waving Salvadorian flags. Mayor Nicholas Sacco led the parade, joined by Commissioners Hugo Cabrera, Julio Marenco, and Allen Pascual. Accompanying them were Assemblypersons Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Union City Mayor and State Sen. Brian Stack, and many other local and regional officials.
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
North Bergen considers redevelopment plan for 10 parcels on Tonnelle Avenue
North Bergen is considering allowing redevelopment in a large area along Tonnelle Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced an ordinance that would do just that at its September 21 meeting. The ordinance would authorize North Bergen to establish a redevelopment plan and designate the township the...
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Bergen and West New York officials tout ANCHOR property tax relief program
North Bergen and West New York officials are informing residents about the rollout of the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Residents of both municipalities will soon be receiving mailers from the New Jersey Division of Taxation with filing information and an application...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office Recognized for Sales Achievement in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office was recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in August. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most sales the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout Hudson County and parts of Bergen County.
Story Dispensary’s cannabis application has become a never-ending story
After a marathon six hour meeting on Story Dispensary’s seemingly never ending quest to get the Hoboken Planning Board’s approval, the session ended the same way it has over the past three months: getting carried due to sheer length of the meeting. Story, who are seeking to create...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
Islamic Group Wants Teaneck, NJ, Mayor to Condemn ‘Camel’ Comments
The mayor of Teaneck is being called on by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations to denounce comments made by a Zoning Board member that came out during a court hearing. Legal battle over Islamic community center. The township is being sued by the Al Ummah...
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1