Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death
A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Detroit woman found shot to death in business plaza parking lot, police still looking for shooter
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a reported shooting on Detroit’s west side early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a business plaza around 3:30 a.m. near Davison and Livernois.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit boxer’s brother charged with murdering him with shotgun, officials say
DETROIT – The brother of a Detroit boxer has officially been charged with murdering him with a shotgun, officials said. Timothy Lyman, 30, of Detroit, was arraigned Friday morning (Sept. 23) at 36th District Court and remanded to jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of his brother, Isiah Jones.
Cannibal pleads guilty to killing victim named Kevin Bacon, hanging him upside down, and eating body parts
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old cannibal pleaded guilty to killing a 25-year-old missing man and eating parts of his body. 35th Circuit Court records show Mark Latunski entered the plea Thursday, Sept. 22, for charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. Latunski’s attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
19-year-old bound over in killing of Jackson teen
JACKSON, MI -- A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Jackson teen last year has been bound over to trial court. Jamarion Richardson, 19, of Jackson, has been charged with single counts of open murder and felony firearm relating to the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting death of Se’Dale Goodwin.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
fox2detroit.com
Farmington Hills teen guilty of killing mom, staging her death gets 35-60 years: "have fun rotting in prison"
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge sentenced a Farmington Hills man convicted of killing his mom on Wednesday to at least 35 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury in March of first-degree premeditated murder. Muhammad Altantawi was 16 at the time he pushed his...
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
Suspect arrested in Washtenaw County shooting following month-long search
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A 26-year-old Whittaker man was arrested Thursday after a month-long investigation into a non-fatal shooting, police said. Daniel Lovell Keener, 26, was arrested Sept. 22 by Pittsfield Township police officers following more than a month of searching for a suspect in an Aug. 12 shooting, police said in a news release.
Brother accused of fatally shooting Michigan boxer Isiah Jones
DETROIT – The brother of decorated Michigan boxer Isiah Jones, 28, has been charged with his murder, authorities announced. Timothy Lyman, 30, of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. He is being held in jail without bond. Jones was a 2016 Gold Gloves recipient and had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0