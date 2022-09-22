ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death

A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman

Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit boxer’s brother charged with murdering him with shotgun, officials say

DETROIT – The brother of a Detroit boxer has officially been charged with murdering him with a shotgun, officials said. Timothy Lyman, 30, of Detroit, was arraigned Friday morning (Sept. 23) at 36th District Court and remanded to jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of his brother, Isiah Jones.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed. The...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Murder#Violent Crime#Mi#Fox 2 Detroit
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy