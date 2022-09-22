ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA

Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo

Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
NIPOMO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner

PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 09.23.2022

Mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 93 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Three Speckled Hens 09.23.2022

Three Speckled Hens Antique Show opens tonight at the Paso Robles Event Center with Feathered Frenzy. Kathy Marquardt says the antiques and old stuff will be displayed inside and outside during the three day show. The Three Speckled Hens Antique Show is this weekend beginning tonight with the Feathered Frenzy.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire

A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo City Council approves The Hub project

The San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday approved a Monterey Street development that will house eight local businesses, rejecting an appeal claiming the project will be a disturbance to an adjacent neighborhood. [New Times]. Named The Hub, the development is situated at 1701 Monterey Street, close to Grand Avenue....
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
biteofthebest.com

TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA

Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

