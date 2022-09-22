Read full article on original website
Paso Robles, Morro Bay named to ‘Most Charming Small Towns’ list
– Paso Robles and Morro Bay both recently made Strategistico’s roundup list of the “Eight Most Charming Small Towns in California for 2022.”. The list compiles towns that are, “not just charming in their beautiful aesthetics, but also offer a well-rounded way of life that both travelers and people looking to relocate can enjoy all year round.”
biteofthebest.com
Lunch at Eureka!, San Luis Obispo, CA
Wanting one-on-one time with my grandnephew, I asked where he’d like to dine together. He picked Eureka! downtown, where he met me between his work shifts. It’s an all-American place with a burger focus, using locally sourced produce and a rotating craft beer and beverage program. Service is friendly. All their burgers are Santa Carota Angus beef raised almost exclusively on a diet of carrots and served atop a buttery brioche bun.
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Temporary parklet program coming to an end in Pismo Beach
Restaurants, cafés and bars in Pismo Beach have until October 3rd to take down their outdoor dining areas.
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
Central Coast Brewing moving to The Hub in the coming months
Monterey Street has been home to Central Coast Brewing since 1998, but the building housing the operation was recently sold, displacing the brewery.
City of Santa Maria features two small businesses
Through the Santa Maria Featured Businesses program, The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber are highlighting two businesses for their tenures and impact on the community.
Spectators enjoy over $20 million worth of cars at the Automotive Classic
The automotive classic returned to Trilogy at monarch dunes in Nipomo for the 5th year on Sunday, Sept. 25.
Senor Sanchos Sells to New Owner
PASO ROBLES — It was announced that Senor Sanchos, a popular Mexican restaurant in Paso Robles, has been sold to a new owner. The restaurant’s now previous owner Carlos Leyva posted the announcement to social media on Thursday, Sept. 22. Leyva opened Senor Sanchos in 1990 at its...
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.23.2022
Mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 93 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
What should happen to historic Piedras Blancas lighthouse lens? Officials agree on 2 goals
The 1875 lens is on display in a deteriorating enclosure in Cambria.
kprl.com
Three Speckled Hens 09.23.2022
Three Speckled Hens Antique Show opens tonight at the Paso Robles Event Center with Feathered Frenzy. Kathy Marquardt says the antiques and old stuff will be displayed inside and outside during the three day show. The Three Speckled Hens Antique Show is this weekend beginning tonight with the Feathered Frenzy.
calcoasttimes.com
Arroyo Grande shop catches on fire
A fire broke out on Thursday at a commercial building in Arroyo Grande that houses the business Innovative Cleaning Solutions. A caller reported the blaze at 1023 E. Grand Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Five Cities firefighters and Cal Fire personnel arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo City Council approves The Hub project
The San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday approved a Monterey Street development that will house eight local businesses, rejecting an appeal claiming the project will be a disturbance to an adjacent neighborhood. [New Times]. Named The Hub, the development is situated at 1701 Monterey Street, close to Grand Avenue....
Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night
Three people were arrested by San Luis Obispo Police at a BevMo parking lot following initial calls of a robbery in progress at Los Osos Valley Road and Froom Ranch Road Thursday night. The post Three people arrested at BevMo on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Elks Lodge hosts SLO holiday boutique
The Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo is hosting a holiday boutique this weekend. The boutique is hosted by California Poppy Decorative Artists.
biteofthebest.com
TASTE! craft eatery, San Luis Obispo, CA
Can’t make up your mind what to order? Taste! craft eatery is for you. The menu offers a Duo ($16), Trio ($20), or Quartet ($29). You select two, three or four items from their extensive menu of choices and get small portions of each. None are full size but certainly satisfy.
Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to extinguish a fire that broke out on a school bus along northbound Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade. The post Cal Fire crews extinguish school bus fire near Cuesta Grade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic
A four-car accident on highway 101 South on Friday is blocking the leftmost lane slowing traffic down, according to California Highway Patrol. The post Four car accident on 101 South slows traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Democrat opposed to abortion pepper sprayed demonstrators in Templeton
The 46-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was arrested last week for allegedly pepper spraying a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton is a decades-long Democrat who is opposed to abortion. At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, a group of six to eight people were demonstrating...
