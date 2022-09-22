ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Tracking Sam Rubin’s whereabouts as he sails the West Coast on the Scenic Eclipse cruise ship

By Hillary Reilly, Dayna Devon, Sam Rubin
 3 days ago

Sam Rubin, KTLA’s entertainment host, has been sailing the Pacific Ocean from British Columbia down to Washington, and he’s making his way through Astoria, Oregon, as his luxurious cruise comes to an end.

Rubin has been riding in style aboard the Scenic Eclipse as he has been getting around on the ship’s personal helicopter. The ship does not have just one helicopter but two, and Rubin went up in one to get a bird’s-eye view in and around Seattle.

KTLA is doing a special giveaway with the cruise line, so if you want to be like Sam Rubin, you can enter to win at ktla.com/contests , and for more information about the Scenic Eclipse cruise, you can head to scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

