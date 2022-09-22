ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
cw39.com

Time to get your flu shot

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you have been wondering when is a good time to get your flu vaccine, the Houston Health Departments says you should be getting the shot starting now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends September and October as good times to get vaccinated. The...
getnews.info

Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start

This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
Houston Chronicle

After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
momcollective.com

Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals

We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
Gizmodo

A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
enchantingtexas.com

18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas

If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
Click2Houston.com

Drag Bingo event at Katy Church stirs up controversy

KATY – A Drag Bingo night at a Katy Church stirred up controversy on Saturday evening. The event, meant to raise money for the church’s clothing boutique for trans-youth, sparked heated demonstrations. KPRC 2′s cameras were rolling as demonstrators clashed outside the First Christian Church on Morton Ranch...
cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
cw39.com

HPD: Boy drowns in bathtub while taking a shower in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to a home at the 15600 block of Corsair Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a 9-year-old boy drowning. When...
