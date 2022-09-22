Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
Click2Houston.com
HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
Protestors voice their opinions outside drag queen bingo fundraiser at a Katy Church
KATY, Texas — Dueling rallies were held outside a Katy church on Saturday as it hosted an all-ages drag queen bingo night as a fundraiser. Tensions were high outside the First Christian Church in Katy as they were trying to raise money for a program called Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for transgender teens and young adults.
cw39.com
Time to get your flu shot
HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you have been wondering when is a good time to get your flu vaccine, the Houston Health Departments says you should be getting the shot starting now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends September and October as good times to get vaccinated. The...
getnews.info
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
Houston Chronicle
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
momcollective.com
Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Several horses killed in massive stable fire at Linn Street Stables in northeast Houston
Daylight SkyEye video showed the stable completely destroyed after the fire was put out. Arson is investigating what exactly sparked the flames.
1 killed at motel fire that firefighters say was intentionally set in northwest Harris County
Fire marshals say a sprinkler system saved multiple other lives, containing flames to just one room at a motel that was intentionally set on fire.
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas
If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
Click2Houston.com
Drag Bingo event at Katy Church stirs up controversy
KATY – A Drag Bingo night at a Katy Church stirred up controversy on Saturday evening. The event, meant to raise money for the church’s clothing boutique for trans-youth, sparked heated demonstrations. KPRC 2′s cameras were rolling as demonstrators clashed outside the First Christian Church on Morton Ranch...
cw39.com
Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!
HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
cw39.com
HPD: Boy drowns in bathtub while taking a shower in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to a home at the 15600 block of Corsair Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a 9-year-old boy drowning. When...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: September 26 to October 2, 2022
Search no more for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. This week, catch a kid’s beloved character live on stage, see a handful of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, kick off the spooky season, and more.
All 42 soil samples test positive for cancer-causing chemicals in Fifth Ward, officials say
All the samples contained dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks, like reproductive and developmental problems.
cw39.com
Family awarded $95.5 million after girl suffers brain damage after dental visit
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A happy and healthy little girl suffered life-altering brain damage during a trip to the dentist nearly seven years ago. On Thursday, her family was awarded $95.5 million from a Harris County jury. But the family says it likely won’t see any of that money.
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Forecast remains uncertain for the Gulf as track moves west
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Ian continues to move through the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. On its current track, the system is expected to have an impact on the Gulf Coast next week. With the 7 p.m. Saturday update, the storm had maximum sustained winds...
