Jacob Anderson talks to us about Anne Rice’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Dayna chatted to Jacob Anderson about his new series Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire,” which he explained was an amazing challenge for him. Jacob also talked about overnight fame from “Game of Thrones” and how he was never prepared for it, but mostly had really nice interactions with people because of it.

“Interview with the Vampire” premieres right after “The Walking Dead” on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m. on AMC. The first two episodes will also be available to stream on AMC Plus the same night. New episodes will air weekly.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2022

