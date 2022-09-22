Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
What Did Ime Udoka Do? Details Of ‘Unwanted Comments’ Emerge After Celtics Suspend Coach
The suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was reportedly caused by "unwanted comments" to a female staffer with whom he had an affair. The post What Did Ime Udoka Do? Details Of ‘Unwanted Comments’ Emerge After Celtics Suspend Coach appeared first on NewsOne.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Look: Nia Long Gives First Public Comments Since Ime Udoka News
Nia Long has offered her first public comments since Thursday's news about her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Hollywood actress reportedly found out about Udoka's affair within the last few days, despite the Celtics organization knowing about it for months now. "The outpouring of love and...
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook & All Other Players Except Dennis Schroder In Attendance For First Day Of Minicamp
After a long layoff, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally gearing up for the 2022-23 season to officially tip off within the next month. The offseason was a busy one for the Lakers, who added several new pieces to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook also remains on the roster despite constant trade negotiations that would’ve brought back multiple players.
Recent Nets And Bucks Player Signs With Pacers
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have signed Langston Galloway. He most recently played fort he Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Five-Year Veteran To Training Camp Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed Wesley Iwundu to a training camp deal. Iwundu has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks in his five-year NBA career.
NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
Uproot MSG? Mayor Adams 'Open' To Moving Knicks' Arena
New York City Mayor Eric Adams reopened discussions about moving the New York Knicks' famed home of Madison Square Garden this week, expressing a desire to meet with team and MSG Company owner James Dolan to discuss the possibility in comments obtained by the New York Post. MSG sits atop...
Knicks president Leon Rose is 'thrilled' with team's roster
Even though his pursuit of Donovan Mitchell fell through, Knicks president Leon Rose said Friday in a television interview that he’s “thrilled” with the roster heading into training camp, relays Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Bondy points out that Rose made his comments to...
Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of High School Season
Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points. The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.
