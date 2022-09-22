Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's David Bakhtiari News
A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
NFL・
Latest injury updates for Bucs vs. Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers will both be missing key players for Sunday’s game, but there are a few more names that might be in the lineup despite being listed as questionable. Bucs wide receivers Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, as well as running back Leonard...
Yardbarker
Packers named suitor for underutilized veteran WR Kendrick Bourne
Going into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver position remains in flux. Sammy Watkins had a nice game Vs Chicago, however Green Bay has yet to have a wide receiver eclipse 100 yards in a game this season. Additionally, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both top five on the team in targets. It was seemingly the game plan all along to get the running backs involved in the passing game, but you still would like to see a little more production out of the wide receivers. The Packers were named a great suitor for a wide receiver who has not been utilized much at all this year. New England Patriot veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
Comments / 0