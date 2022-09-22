Going into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver position remains in flux. Sammy Watkins had a nice game Vs Chicago, however Green Bay has yet to have a wide receiver eclipse 100 yards in a game this season. Additionally, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both top five on the team in targets. It was seemingly the game plan all along to get the running backs involved in the passing game, but you still would like to see a little more production out of the wide receivers. The Packers were named a great suitor for a wide receiver who has not been utilized much at all this year. New England Patriot veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO