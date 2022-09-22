ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's David Bakhtiari News

A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the...
Yardbarker

Packers named suitor for underutilized veteran WR Kendrick Bourne

Going into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver position remains in flux. Sammy Watkins had a nice game Vs Chicago, however Green Bay has yet to have a wide receiver eclipse 100 yards in a game this season. Additionally, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are both top five on the team in targets. It was seemingly the game plan all along to get the running backs involved in the passing game, but you still would like to see a little more production out of the wide receivers. The Packers were named a great suitor for a wide receiver who has not been utilized much at all this year. New England Patriot veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
GREEN BAY, WI

