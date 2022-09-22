ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Bringing Back Former Player

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 24-year-old shooting guard played for the Hawks G League team in 2019.

Earlier this afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks signed free agent Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. If that name sounds familiar, it is because the shooting guard earned a training camp invite with the team in 2019 after going undrafted.

Brooks did not make the Hawks 2019-20 squad, but he did play for their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Since then, the 24-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets.

After three years and 74 games in the NBA, Brooks is back where he started. This morning, we published our official Hawks Preseason Preview . At the time, the Hawks had one open training camp roster spot available, but it is now full with 20 players.

On October 18, the Hawks will have to cut down from 20 players to 15 plus two Two-Way contracts. Currently, the Hawks have 14 players signed to full NBA deals, and both Two-Way roster spots are already taken.

Brooks is facing an uphill battle for a spot on the Hawks roster, but the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year is used to overcoming challenges. If Brooks ends up with Skyhawks again after training camp, he would be a great resource in case the Hawks need to call him up to the NBA at some point during the season.

Tomorrow is Hawks Media Day which marks the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign. Stick with AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and interviews all season long.

