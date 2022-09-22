ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis police: 1 shot, killed; 1 arrested on murder charge after SWAT incident

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
CLOVIS — A man died at a hospital from gunshot wounds and a male suspect was later arrested in Clovis overnight Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Clovis Police Department, at about 3:06 a.m., Clovis dispatch received a 911 call from Plains Regional Medical Center about a man being brought into the emergency room with gunshot wounds. The male victim, identified as Joe Suniga, 48, subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit was activated to investigate the possible homicide, and an investigation led to the identification of a suspect. An arrest warrant for an open count of murder was generated for Victor Corral, 33.

At about 4:30 p.m., information was received that Corral was at a residence in the 300 block of East 12th Street. "Because of the violent nature of murder, Clovis Police Department SWAT was deployed to assist the Major Crimes Unit in locating Victor Corral. Once at the residence, SWAT began announcing for Victor Corral to surrender himself and exit the home. Within minutes he complied," the Clovis news release stated.

Corral was arrested for the outstanding arrest warrant for an open count of murder and was taken to the Curry County Detention Center.

Another person of interest was located and interviewed earlier about the case.

The Clovis Police Department and Major Crimes Unit would like to thank all of the citizens who assisted with this investigation.

