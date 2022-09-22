ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster Community Hospital welcomes Snyder as director of Women’s Pavilion

By The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Wooster Community Hospital Health System (WCH) has appointed Tara Snyder as director of the WCH Women’s Pavilion.

Born and raised in Wooster, Snyder’s experience, education and personal history is suited to WCH’s commitment to exceptional maternity care, according to a release from the hospital.

Snyder received a bachelor of science degree in nursing at Kent State University and a master of science degree in nursing, education at Walden University. She previously was executive director of nursing services at Aultman Orrville Hospital. She has more than 20 years of experience as an obstetrics nurse and more than eight years of leadership experience.

Her hobbies of camping and working on a family share farm demonstrate her commitment to health and wellness.

The Women’s Pavilion houses WCH’s obstetrics unit. The Women’s Pavilion features private birthing suites, breastfeeding support services and childbirth education classes. Facility tours are available. For more information, visit woosterhospital.org/services/obstetrics-womens-pavilion.

“I’ve had a connection to Wooster Community Hospital since I worked there in my teens as a candy striper," Snyder said. "I was born and raised in Wooster and love the community here. I am looking forward to serving my hometown and its growing families.”

