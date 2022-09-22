ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin football last beat Ohio State in 2010. Here's how the Badgers did it

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Ohio State football has dominated its recent history with Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes have won each of their last eight matchups with the Badgers, including three wins against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

The last time Ohio State lost to Wisconsin, it was a game the Buckeyes were not supposed to lose.

Coming into Camp Randall Stadium as the No. 1 team in the country, the Buckeyes fell to No. 18 Wisconsin 31-18 on Oct. 16, 2010, leading to a trip to the Sugar Bowl at the end of the season.

Here's a look at what went right for Wisconsin in its last win against Ohio State.

J.J. Watt put a lot of pressure on Terrelle Pryor

In Wisconsin's last win against Ohio State, J.J. Watt wrecked havoc on Ohio State's offensive line.

The former Badgers defensive end recorded two of the team's three sacks and three of the team's tackles-for-loss, adding a quarterback hit.

While Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor finished as the team's second-leading rusher behind running back Dan Herron, he lost 38 of his 94 yards gained on sacks, finishing the game with a 3.1 yards-per-carry average.

Wisconsin's pressure also affected Pryor in the passing game, completing 50% of his 28 pass attempts for 156 yards and an interception.

John Clay, James White provided consistency in Wisconsin's run game

John Clay and James White were not exactly explosive against Ohio State's defense. But Wisconsin's two main running backs showed enough consistency to lead the Badgers down the field.

Clay and White scored three of Wisconsin's four touchdowns — starting the game with a 97-yard kickoff-return score by David Gilreath — while averaging 4.7 yards on their combined 38 carries.

Clay's two scores helped the Badgers take a 21-0 lead at the beginning of the second quarter, a lead that proved insurmountable for Ohio State.

Ohio State's defense could not get into Wisconsin's backfield

While Scott Tolzien was not the center of attention in Wisconsin's offense, he mostly played with a clean pocket.

The three-year Badgers quarterback who played four years in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 152 yards, throwing one interception to Ohio State linebacker Andrew Sweat.

Chimdi Chekwa and Cameron Heyward were the only two Buckeyes defenders to record tackles-for-loss against Wisconsin.

