ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Robstown

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

A 23-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on U.S. 77 in Nueces County.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred 1.5 miles south of Robstown around 12:15 a.m.

An investigation revealed a red 2022 Honda Civic was traveling south on the highway at an unsafe speed, resulting in the driver veering off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to enter in a side skid through a construction site and roll over.

The driver, Harlingen resident Marco Antonio Tabasco, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

DPS troopers are continuing their investigation in the crash.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

Comments / 5

Related
ValleyCentral

PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

DPS: Raymondville woman dies after one-vehicle crash

A 29-year-old Raymondville woman died Sunday following a one-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release, a white Buick Lacrosse, occupied by Keila Nayely Oviedo, failed to drive in a single lane traveling northbound on US 77 and struck a guard rail, causing the Buick to spin and stop in the middle of the roadway.
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman dies in traffic after leaving wrecked car

SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line. […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KRGV

McAllen police: One dead after auto-pedestrian collision

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in McAllen Sunday morning, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. At approximately 6:39 a.m., McAllen police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision in the area of Ware Road and State Highway 107. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robstown, TX
Nueces County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
Robstown, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Nueces County, TX
kurv.com

Driver To Be Charged In Deadly Rural Hidalgo County Crash

A driver is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and assault in the death of a passenger and for injuries suffered by two people in another vehicle in n apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton. The Texas DPS says the person facing the charges was behind the wheel of a...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown

A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
ROBSTOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#South Texas#Traffic Accident#Honda#The Caller Times
KRGV

One person hospitalized after stabbing in McAllen, police say

One person is in the hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. At approximately 9:55 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of 1500 block of Mobile Ave. A person was stabbed and taken to a local area hospital,...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police investigating fatal stabbing

A 20-year-old man died Saturday after he was found with multiple stab wounds, according to Harlingen police. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Findley Street Saturday at around 4 a.m. where they found the man, identified as Jonathan Erevia, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, a news release from the Harlingen Police Department stated.
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KIII 3News

Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRGV

DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen

A Houston-bound plane carrying 19 migrants was grounded in McAllen on Friday in what authorities are calling a human smuggling attempt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The plane was grounded at McCreery Aviation Co., near the McAllen International Airport, after DPS received a tip concerning three vehicles...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three teens charged with assault at high school, McAllen police say

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three students have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault Friday at Sharyland Pioneer High School, authorities said. The McAllen Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault around 2:50 p.m. Friday at the high school. Video has been circulating on social media that purportedly shows an assault on […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy