Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Robstown

A 23-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday on U.S. 77 in Nueces County.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred 1.5 miles south of Robstown around 12:15 a.m.

An investigation revealed a red 2022 Honda Civic was traveling south on the highway at an unsafe speed, resulting in the driver veering off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to enter in a side skid through a construction site and roll over.

The driver, Harlingen resident Marco Antonio Tabasco, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

DPS troopers are continuing their investigation in the crash.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

