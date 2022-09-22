ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeting spiritual and emotional needs an important service at Gaston Hospice

By Ted Hall
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Meeting the spiritual and emotional needs of patients facing end-of-life issues and their families is an important part of the services provided by Gaston Hospice and Palliative Care, Rotarians learned in a program presented at a recent meeting.

Chaplain Holly Shames and bereavement counselor Whitney Turner spoke to the club about their work to support Gaston Hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patients and families are supported by a care team that includes a nurse, a CNA, a social worker, and a volunteer, in addition to the chaplain and a bereavement counselor.

The chaplain's support most often takes place while patients and families are preparing for the end of life, while the bereavement counselor provides support primarily after death occurs and continuing for as long as a year or more.

"Spiritual well-being can be praying and reading Scripture, or also just sitting and listening to a patient's stories," said Shames. "Religion can be a part of spirituality, but spirituality encompasses more."

"Nobody tells us how to grieve," said bereavement counselor Turner. "That's where we try to help people understand it's natural to grieve and I'm here to walk with you." Any member of a family can receive care after a death.

"I've never had a more fulfilling job in my life," she added.

For more on Gaston Hospice and Palliative Care, visit: https://www.caromonthealth.org/Services/Hospice-Palliative-Services/Gaston-Hospice.aspx

Belmont Rotary Club, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025, meets for lunch and a program on local topics each Wednesday, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m., at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Belmont. Guests interested in learning more about local businesses and issues and how Rotary serves the community are welcome.

Ted Hall is a member of Belmont Rotary Club.

