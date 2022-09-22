Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Derry Township crash
The mother of Derry woman killed in crash earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in which she accused the driver of another vehicle of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Jennifer Krinock, 36, died as a result of injuries in the March 20 crash on...
Seacoast, NH Man Dies in Maryland Motorcycle Crash
A Stratham man was killed following a crash while riding his motorcycle near the Maryland-West Virginia border Wednesday afternoon. Maryland State Police said that Ronald Roberts, 71, was riding northbound on Route 51 in Allegany County and was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed. The crash remains under investigation.
Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
'They don't want to see me die:' Johnstown woman searching for live kidney donor
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Among the thousands of people in the United States looking for a kidney donor, a Cambria County woman is one of them. Betty Fabina of Johnstown -- also known as 'Peanut' -- has been battling kidney disease for over a decade. She has been...
Man accused of slapping woman at Altoona Sheetz, ‘I’ll break her jaw’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was taken into custody after Altoona police said they watched him smack a woman across the face Sunday afternoon at an Altoona Sheetz. Police were called to the Sheetz on 25th Avenue near the Altoona Campus around 2 p.m. Sept. 18 for the report of a man and […]
Motorcycle rider hit, killed by car in Blair County, state police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Sunday night in Blair County. They say the crash happened on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Antis Township. A vehicle was turning onto Stadium Drive around 8 p.m. when troopers say it struck...
Johnstown woman pleads guilty on charges from multi-state drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl following a multi-state drug trafficking bust. Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Sup[erseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson. From April […]
Lemon Bomb Tattoo hosts benefit for Humane Society of Cambria County
The Lemon Bomb Tattoo Company hosted a tattoo benefit for the Humane Society of Cambria county on Sunday. As a part of the fundraising effort, the shop pre-designed different tattoos for people to choose from each one ranging from 70-100$ with all proceeds going to the humane society. The event...
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen hosts 2nd annual Sip Rock and Duck Drop event
The St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen in Johnstown is hosting their 2nd annual Sip Rock and Duck Drop event. This event is an important fundraiser for the kitchen as they are trying to raise 40,000 dollars to repair their roof and parking lot. The event also features live music,...
Crisis in the Classroom: Parents, Westmont school officials continue to clash over safety
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Parents in the Westmont Hilltop School District have expressed multiple concerns about the lack of safety in the school district. Our Yazmin Rodriguez spoke with some parents, and the school district, about these issues in another edition of Crisis in the Classroom. Following what investigators...
Burns secures $200K to bring STEM training to Cambria County teachers
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Always on the lookout for ways to strengthen education in Cambria County, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that he has secured $200,000 in grants to bring a national teacher training and development program to two local school districts Funding will help teachers with training, coaching […]
Jennerstown cancels 'Fall Brawl;' cites small entry list due to supply chain issues
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Jennerstown Speedway announced this week that it has cancelled its inaugural Fall Brawl event, which was scheduled to take place next weekend, October 1. Officials say that the speedway's management team, as well as the Champion Racing Association, "mutually agreed" to the decision, citing...
Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory
30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
