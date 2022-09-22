ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

97.5 WOKQ

Seacoast, NH Man Dies in Maryland Motorcycle Crash

A Stratham man was killed following a crash while riding his motorcycle near the Maryland-West Virginia border Wednesday afternoon. Maryland State Police said that Ronald Roberts, 71, was riding northbound on Route 51 in Allegany County and was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed. The crash remains under investigation.
STRATHAM, NH
WTAJ

Cops investigate another report of $12k stolen from Skills machine

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a second theft case involving a Skills machine, though this time, it’s in Clearfield County. Sometime between July 26 at 7:05 to 8:05 p.m., someone stole approximately $12,000 from a Skills machine at a building along Walton Street in Decatur Township, according to troopers. Just yesterday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Boat, trailer stolen from Bedford County business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft of a boat and trailer from Snake Spring Township. The boat and trailer were stolen from a business on Bedford Plaza Road in Snake Spring Township, according to state police in Bedford. The incident is believed to have occurred Aug. 18 around 1:30 p.m. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pleads guilty on charges from multi-state drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl following a multi-state drug trafficking bust. Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Sup[erseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson. From April […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Burns secures $200K to bring STEM training to Cambria County teachers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Always on the lookout for ways to strengthen education in Cambria County, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that he has secured $200,000 in grants to bring a national teacher training and development program to two local school districts Funding will help teachers with training, coaching […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory

30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

