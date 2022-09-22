ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 people, including 2 teens, shot inside Pittsburgh-area amusement park

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Three people, including two teens, were injured in a shooting at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Allegheny County police, three people were shot inside the park in the “Lost Kennywood” section by the “Music Express” ride at 10:49 p.m. EDT during the first night of the West Mifflin park’s Phantom Fall Fest, WPXI-TV reported. The park is located southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Peduto
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2 teens, 1 man shot inside Kennywood Park

Two teenagers and a man were struck in a shooting inside Kennywood Park late Saturday night during an altercation between two groups of juveniles, Allegheny County Police said early Sunday morning. A 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the leg and another 15-year-old boy suffered a grazing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Pittsburgh City Council#Attorneys#East Liberty Boulevard
WTRF- 7News

3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens

Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan

ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
ARNOLD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy