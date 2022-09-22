Read full article on original website
2 juveniles taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. City officials said they are investigating the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
Pa. man faces life term after conviction in arson that killed 3
PITTSBURGH — A man convicted of having set a house fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago now faces a life prison sentence without possibility of parole. Jurors in Allegheny County deliberated for about six hours over two days before convicting...
Inmate found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail later dies at hospital
PITTSBURGH — An inmate who was found unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail died at a local hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the inmate as 57-year-old Anthony G. Talotta, from Monroeville. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Talotta became unresponsive at the jail on Sept. 20 and died...
One person shot and killed and another injured in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was shot and killed in the Hill District Saturday afternoon and another was injured. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police and EMS responded to the 1800 block of Bedford Avenue around 1:15 p.m. A man who had been shot was found lying in a doorway and...
Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
3 people shot at Pennsylvania amusement park, including 2 teens
Three people including two teenagers were shot late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. Police said two 15-year-olds and an adult man were injured during the shooting reported around 11 p.m. at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. The victims were treated at hospitals and expected […]
Serial robber wanted for violent thefts arrested after carjacking in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man whom police called a “serial robber” was arrested in McKees Rocks Friday. According to McKees Rocks police, Robert Populo was wanted in four different violent robberies in the McKees Rocks area. Police said the victims ranged in age from 18 to...
Local woman facing felony charges, accused of stealing bank information to gamble, get loan
ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in McKeesport overnight. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. First responders found an adult male who had been shot multiple times,...
Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested
RAW: Juvenile injured after police pursuit ends in Pittsburgh neighborhood, 1 person arrested A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and one person is in custody after a police pursuit ended in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say. A juvenile was taken to the UPMC Children’s Hospital and...
Tarentum man wanted for parole violation arrested in New Kensington on gun, drug charges
Authorities say a Tarentum man wanted for a parole violation was arrested on felony gun and drug charges in New Kensington after narcotics agents say he engaged in a drug transaction last month. Christopher James McClinton, 27, of the 300 block of East Eighth Avenue in Tarentum was charged by...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in fatal Derry Township crash
The mother of Derry woman killed in crash earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in which she accused the driver of another vehicle of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Jennifer Krinock, 36, died as a result of injuries in the March 20 crash on...
