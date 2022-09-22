ARNOLD, Pa. — A local woman is facing several felony charges after police say she used another woman’s bank account to gamble online and take out a loan. According to our news partners at the Trib, 70-year-old Nanci Jane Giuffre, from Arnold, is charged with two counts each of felony identity theft and access device fraud, along with felony counts of forgery and theft.

