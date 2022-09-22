Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
nypressnews.com
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
fox32chicago.com
Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A guy who stole two utility terrain vehicles in Lake County, Indiana, apparently didn't realize the vehicles' GPS was turned on until the cops showed up. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they got word on Friday morning that the vehicles had been stolen from a...
cwbchicago.com
Man with two pending robbery cases is charged with mugging teenager on the Red Line
Prosecutors say a man with an extensive juvenile record, including two pending robbery cases, robbed a 15-year-old who was riding home from school on the Red Line earlier this month. Chicago police identified Rashaun Teague, 18, as the robber after someone saw a CPD bulletin about yet another CTA robbery and thought the suspect looked like Teague, according to prosecutors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim
(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago police seek to identify 2 people in connection to robbery on CTA Red Line train
CPD reminds people to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to police.
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
WSPY NEWS
Police now calling Montgomery death a homicide
The Montgomery Police Department is now calling the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery, a homicide. A news release Friday from Montgomery police says that Correa was found shot to death Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police have said there is no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 fatally, across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - At least 10 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. A man was shot while driving in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The man, 26, was driving when he was shot by someone on a black motorcycle. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
fox32chicago.com
Man inside Chicago home struck by gunfire from outside: police
CHICAGO - A man inside a home was wounded after shots were fired outside the West Garfield Park residence Sunday morning. Around 7:27 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside the home in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when he was shot in the back. Police say gunfire...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar
(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
fox32chicago.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
fox32chicago.com
Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting
COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month. In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates. The incidents took place...
fox32chicago.com
Jaliyah Luckett: Missing Chicago girl last seen a week ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Jaliyah Luckett was last seen Sept. 19, 2022, in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue on the city's West Side. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts. When...
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot inside Chatham apartment
CHICAGO - A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The 38-year-old woman was shot in...
Comments / 0