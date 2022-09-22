CHICAGO - At least 10 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. A man was shot while driving in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The man, 26, was driving when he was shot by someone on a black motorcycle. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

