ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
GARY, IN
cwbchicago.com

Man with two pending robbery cases is charged with mugging teenager on the Red Line

Prosecutors say a man with an extensive juvenile record, including two pending robbery cases, robbed a 15-year-old who was riding home from school on the Red Line earlier this month. Chicago police identified Rashaun Teague, 18, as the robber after someone saw a CPD bulletin about yet another CTA robbery and thought the suspect looked like Teague, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
hometownnewsnow.com

Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton

(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
WALKERTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim

(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Northwest#Violent Crime#The Pnw Police Department
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police now calling Montgomery death a homicide

The Montgomery Police Department is now calling the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery, a homicide. A news release Friday from Montgomery police says that Correa was found shot to death Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police have said there is no...
MONTGOMERY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least 10 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. A man was shot while driving in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The man, 26, was driving when he was shot by someone on a black motorcycle. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man inside Chicago home struck by gunfire from outside: police

CHICAGO - A man inside a home was wounded after shots were fired outside the West Garfield Park residence Sunday morning. Around 7:27 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside the home in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when he was shot in the back. Police say gunfire...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar

(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Lake County Jail less than 24 hours after arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Lake County officials said an inmate in the Lake County Jail was found dead in his cell on Friday night. Lake County officials said that at 8:34 p.m., the 51-year-old inmate was found laying on his bed in his cell by himself. He was unresponsive; the jail staff used an AED and performed CPR. Waukegan paramedics arrived and took over care, but the man was pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Coroner's office says 2 men are dead following Coal City bar shooting

COAL CITY, Ill. - The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirmed two men were shot to death at Grippers Sports Club & Eatery in Coal City early Saturday. The shooting happened just outside the Chicago suburbs around 12:30 a.m., the Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said on a Facebook Live Saturday morning.
COAL CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate armed robberies in Englewood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that happened in the Englewood neighborhood this month. In each incident, police say the suspects had a black handgun, took the victim's property and drove off in a gray Honda or Infiniti with no plates. The incidents took place...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jaliyah Luckett: Missing Chicago girl last seen a week ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to police, Jaliyah Luckett was last seen Sept. 19, 2022, in the 3800 block of West Maypole Avenue on the city's West Side. She was wearing a black tank top and white shorts. When...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot inside Chatham apartment

CHICAGO - A woman and a man were shot inside an apartment Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood. The pair was inside an apartment with several others around 2:36 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The 38-year-old woman was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy