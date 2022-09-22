Read full article on original website
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
WSFA
Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL
Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
wbrc.com
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
Troy Messenger
Back Home At Suppertime
After two years of silence, the supper bell with ring once again at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and folks will be invited to “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said a lot of thought and prayer have gone into the decision to reopen the theater doors “at suppertime.”
WSFA
Tips to stay safe during a weather emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While Tropical Storm Ian is force people on the coast to get ready, the Montgomery City/County Emergency Management Agency is warning people in the River Region to be prepared as well. EMA director Christina Thornton says the agency has seen communities destroyed due to severe weather...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo mourns loss of ‘treasured’ chimpanzee, Snika
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo has suffered an “immeasurable loss” after the passing of their oldest chimpanzee, Snika. According to the zoo, Snika suffered a sudden and severe decline in health that was unresponsive to treatment. The zoo made the difficult decision to have Snika humanely euthanized to prevent further suffering or injury from her troop mates.
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
Tuskegee outpaces Allen in high scoring game
Allen pushes Tuskegee before the Golden Tigers come through with the SIAC victory. The post Tuskegee outpaces Allen in high scoring game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
Pleasant weather continues through the start of the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is also looking picture perfect. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The lower humidity also looks to stay in place. Lows Saturday night will be in the 60s under partly to mostly clear skies. The front...
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
WSFA
Man killed in I-85 NB crash before Taylor Road exit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a crash on Interstate 85 northbound before the Taylor Road exit Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the wreck before 11 a.m. There, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
WSFA
Opelika police seeking information on murder suspect
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in releasing any known information on a murder suspect. On September 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Upon arrival, officers located 53-year-old Jeffrey Dowdell, of Opelika, suffering from a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Man charged with murder in Sept. 15 shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Sept. 15. According to police, Maurion Hinson, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dante Gholston. The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle.
WTOK-TV
Jackson Hospital doctor discusses ER overcrowding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency rooms in Alabama are once again facing an influx of patients, but this time it’s not because of COVID-19. UAB reports the number of emergency room patients waiting on beds is at an all-time high. And that’s putting added stress on health care workers.
