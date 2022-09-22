ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1B2x_0i6DvTOv00

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday.

The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.

The train had just left St. Cloud heading north when Holman attacked the engineer.

Holman “wrapped his arms around his neck” and told the engineer to “speed up and get out of town,” according to a police report obtained by WCCO.

The suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the engineer in the forehead. The engineer bit Holman’s hand and leaped from the train while it was still moving. The engineer was later treated at a local area hospital.

According to KARE, the train eventually stopped in Sartell and Holman was apprehended nearby.

Holman is currently being held in Benton County Jail facing assault charges, according to KMSP-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prehistoric human jawbone found in Iowa River

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The mystery surrounding partial human remains found last month in the Iowa River has deepened, but the find is attracting more attention from archaeologists than law enforcement. According to KCCI, Iowa’s Office of the State Archaeologist determined that the human jawbone, discovered Aug. 10 by...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Violent Crime#Kare#Kmsp Tv#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. His third interception sealed the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The injury could doom the rest of their season.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy