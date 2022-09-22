ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash involving tractor-trailer on EB I-64 in Norfolk

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcvxt_0i6Dut3400

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused a traffic backup on I-64 eastbound in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

The crash was near the Norview Avenue exit.

Images from VDOT cameras showed a vehicle wedged under the driver side of the tractor-trailer, in the eastbound lanes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pEuS_0i6Dut3400

Three lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash scene. All lanes reopened to traffic just after 3 p.m.

According to VSP spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya, there were no injuries reported in this crash.

Comments / 1

Analin Falin
3d ago

poor truck driver. Probably going to loose his job and everything because somebody couldn't stay off their phones long enough to pay attention to where they are going.

Reply
2
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

