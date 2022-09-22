ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Athens police conducting a bank robbery investigation

ATHENS, N.Y. (WENY)-- The Athens Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45am. According to police, a male entered the Visions Federal Credit Union on Elmira Street and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed...
ATHENS, NY
WNYT

Albany man arrested on drug charges

An Albany man is facing a felony drug charge after deputies say they pulled over his car near Albany’s Art on Lark Fest on September 24. According to the Albany county Sheriff’s Office, they found the driver, 28 year old Isiah Cain, had a bag of cocaine and an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rotterdam, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Duanesburg, NY
Duanesburg, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rotterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car

A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
DUANESBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver crashes into AT&T store

The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an At&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gar#Property Crime
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County woman dies in head-on crash

ATHENS – A Cairo woman was killed Saturday evening after her 2004 Honda Accord was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Route 9W in the Town of Athens and crossed over into her path. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle McKenna...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police looking to identify suspect in Colonie bank robbery

The Colonie Police Department is asking for your help. They are trying to identify a person who they suspect is connected to a Sep. 14 bank robbery at the TD Bank on Central Avenue. If you recognize the person or know something that may be relevant, please contact police at...
WKTV

Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
FRANKFORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Authorities investigate deadly Warren County crash

A deadly crash in Warren County, remains under investigation. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday night, on east Schroon River Road, in the town of Bolton. Troopers say a 26-year-old was reported dead, on scene. A 23-year-old male was flown to Albany Med, where he’s reported to...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mother seeks answers after son’s death at Schenectady bar

A mother mourns the loss of her son and seeks justice after learning his friend may have been responsible. Last Tuesday, police arrested 24 year old Markeith Buchanan for the deadly shooting that happened outside a popular night club in Schenectady over the summer. John Bass, the victim of the...
SCHENECTADY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy