NewsChannel 36
Athens police conducting a bank robbery investigation
ATHENS, N.Y. (WENY)-- The Athens Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45am. According to police, a male entered the Visions Federal Credit Union on Elmira Street and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed...
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
WRGB
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
WNYT
Albany man arrested on drug charges
An Albany man is facing a felony drug charge after deputies say they pulled over his car near Albany’s Art on Lark Fest on September 24. According to the Albany county Sheriff’s Office, they found the driver, 28 year old Isiah Cain, had a bag of cocaine and an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car
A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
Driver crashes into AT&T store
The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an At&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
WRGB
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Greene County woman dies in head-on crash
ATHENS – A Cairo woman was killed Saturday evening after her 2004 Honda Accord was struck head-on by a vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction on Route 9W in the Town of Athens and crossed over into her path. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Danielle McKenna...
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
WNYT
Police looking to identify suspect in Colonie bank robbery
The Colonie Police Department is asking for your help. They are trying to identify a person who they suspect is connected to a Sep. 14 bank robbery at the TD Bank on Central Avenue. If you recognize the person or know something that may be relevant, please contact police at...
WKTV
Frankfort man accused of assaulting girlfriend during domestic dispute
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A Frankfort man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend during a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to Frankfort Village Police, 31-year-old Jordan Lints was arrested after a heated argument became physical. Lints was charged with strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and...
OCSO: arrest man for forged documents
Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Ashraf Moussa, 50 of Schuyler Lake. Moussa was arrested after an investigation for forged documents and licensures.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
GCSO: Car accident leaves one dead and one injured
Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car serious injury accident on SR 9W in Athens. The accident left one driver with serious injuries and the other dead at the scene.
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
WNYT
Authorities investigate deadly Warren County crash
A deadly crash in Warren County, remains under investigation. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday night, on east Schroon River Road, in the town of Bolton. Troopers say a 26-year-old was reported dead, on scene. A 23-year-old male was flown to Albany Med, where he’s reported to...
WNYT
Mother seeks answers after son’s death at Schenectady bar
A mother mourns the loss of her son and seeks justice after learning his friend may have been responsible. Last Tuesday, police arrested 24 year old Markeith Buchanan for the deadly shooting that happened outside a popular night club in Schenectady over the summer. John Bass, the victim of the...
SPD: Father and daughter arrested for theft
Saratoga police arrested a father and daughter for theft in Malta. Cassandra D. Felice, 31, and Robert J. Felice Jr., 53 were arrested on September 21.
WCSO: arrest woman after damages and harassment
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Ursula M. Magnir, 33 on an arrest warrant after an investigation. Magnir allegedly damaged a car in the presence of a young adult, 17.
