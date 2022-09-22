ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Ellensburg security camera shows vehicle fleeing from a hit-and-run

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago
Images via Ellensburg Police Department, FB

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police and traffic investigators are turning to the community for help tracking down the driver of a vehicle that sped away from the scene of a collision early in the morning on September 18, 2022.

According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, the hit-and-run collision took place at 2:49 a.m. on that Sunday morning near the 300-block of W 15th Ave in Ellensburg.

Authorities have reason to believe that the vehicle, which looks like a sedan (either blue or silver), has damage along its left side including potential damage to the rear wheel on the driver’s side. The front window of the vehicle should also be broken based on the circumstances of the collision.

Beyond this information, no further details on the hit-and-run were offered by EPD investigators. It’s unclear how many people were involved, what was struck, how many people, if any, were injured, or what kind of damage might have occurred.

Regardless, the Ellensburg Police Department is accepting tips from witnesses to the hit-and-run or those who recognize the vehicle. If you have any information that may be of service in this case, you’re urged to contact the EPD non-emergency line by calling 509-962-7280.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are made public.

