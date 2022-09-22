Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Bar temporarily closed after firefighters respond to fire in Howland
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Sunday night that has temporarily closed a local business. The Howland Fire Department was dispatched to Y2 Bar & Grill, on the 1800 block of Niles Cortland Rd. NE, around 11:45 p.m. for a structure fire.
WYTV.com
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash in Mercer County’s Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital. It happened Saturday around noon on South Center Street near the Marathon Gas Station. Troopers say a car pulled out of the gas station, right in front of an SUV...
1 injured, 1 charged after motorcycle accident in Boardman
Part of Boardman-Canfield Road (Route 224) is blocked near Boardman Plaza in Boardman Saturday night after a motorcycle accident.
WYTV.com
Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
WYTV.com
Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were injured following a crash Friday afternoon on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just after noon at the corner of Market Street and W. Warren Avenue. A compact sedan ran into the back a moving truck, wedging the front end...
Local police remind drivers for deer season
Local police are reminding everyone to be careful around deer around roadways as mating season approaches.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday.
WYTV.com
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Conner Hall, of Columbiana, was traveling north on Route 7 just after 9 a.m. when he went left of center and hit a pickup truck heading south.
WFMJ.com
Elderly woman killed, another flown to hospital after head-on crash in Columbiana Co.
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in Columbiana County. The two-car crash happened at 4:25 p.m. on State Route 172 in West Township. According to the release, an SUV pulled out of a parking lot onto SR 172 eastbound and collided head-on with a truck that was moving westbound.
WYTV.com
Head-on crash in Columbiana County kills 1, sends others to hospital
WEST TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Columbiana County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Zepernick Lake in West Township. Investigators say the driver of a GMC Terrain turned onto State Route 172 and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County
A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a water spout on Lake Erie Sunday morning.
WYTV.com
OVI checkpoint Friday night in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Mahoning County. It will take place at 1535 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also take place over the weekend throughout the county. OVI checkpoints are planned to deter...
WFMJ.com
Fatal crash in Austintown claims life of Campbell man
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Interstate 80 eastbound and Interstate 680 southbound Thursday. Mitchel McCarthy, 29, of Campbell, was killed in the crash that occur at 1:08 p.m. According to the OSP report, the 2019 Ram 1500 driven by McCarthy...
WYTV.com
Trumbull County approaching record fatal overdoses
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is on track to have more fatal drug overdoses this year than the county’s worst year in 2017. Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D’Amico released the overdose statistics as of Aug. 11, 2022. So far, the county confirmed 69 overdoses. There are 15 suspected overdoses, but D’Amico is waiting on toxicology tests to confirm.
WYTV.com
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest woman living...
PSP dispatched to local high school after phone call
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) New Castle was dispatched to a local high school Friday afternoon after a Safe2Say call.
Campbell man killed in Austintown highway crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday on Interstate 80 eastbound at Interstate 680 southbound in Austintown.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
