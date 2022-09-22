ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Bar temporarily closed after firefighters respond to fire in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Sunday night that has temporarily closed a local business. The Howland Fire Department was dispatched to Y2 Bar & Grill, on the 1800 block of Niles Cortland Rd. NE, around 11:45 p.m. for a structure fire.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash in Mercer County’s Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital. It happened Saturday around noon on South Center Street near the Marathon Gas Station. Troopers say a car pulled out of the gas station, right in front of an SUV...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Repairs still not finished on East Liverpool bridge

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool is still closed. It has been under construction since 2021 after it was found to be deteriorating in 2017. When trains stop an unload at S.H. Bell, they block the crossing for 15 minutes. Those residents who...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least two people were injured following a crash Friday afternoon on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just after noon at the corner of Market Street and W. Warren Avenue. A compact sedan ran into the back a moving truck, wedging the front end...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jennifer Rodriguez
WYTV.com

Man killed in Columbiana County crash

ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Conner Hall, of Columbiana, was traveling north on Route 7 just after 9 a.m. when he went left of center and hit a pickup truck heading south.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

OVI checkpoint Friday night in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Mahoning County. It will take place at 1535 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also take place over the weekend throughout the county. OVI checkpoints are planned to deter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fatal crash in Austintown claims life of Campbell man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Interstate 80 eastbound and Interstate 680 southbound Thursday. Mitchel McCarthy, 29, of Campbell, was killed in the crash that occur at 1:08 p.m. According to the OSP report, the 2019 Ram 1500 driven by McCarthy...
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County approaching record fatal overdoses

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is on track to have more fatal drug overdoses this year than the county’s worst year in 2017. Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D’Amico released the overdose statistics as of Aug. 11, 2022. So far, the county confirmed 69 overdoses. There are 15 suspected overdoses, but D’Amico is waiting on toxicology tests to confirm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Sunday. Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead. Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest woman living...
GREENVILLE, PA

