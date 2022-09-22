Read full article on original website
524 S. Grand Ave 3
Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
For Gloria: Bike lane coming to 11th Street bridge in 6-8 weeks
The Devou Good Foundation is spearheading an effort to quickly establish a two-way protected bike lane on the 11th Street Bridge. Jodi Robinson of the Devou Good Foundation, and Wade Johnson of Tri-State Trails, spoke at a recent Newport City Council meeting to explain what they have seen on the Brent Spence and their plans to resolve it.
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
Construction underway for U-turn on Ted Bushelman in Florence
Florence drivers should be cautious of Ted Bushelman Boulevard until Sept. 28, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a Facebook post this week. Construction crews are widening Ted Bushelman Boulevard and developing a U-turn near the Aldi’s exit. Milling takes place Friday, paving operations are scheduled for Sept. 26,...
Fox 19
Sale of iconic Downtown Cincinnati hotel clears way for redevelopment
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s iconic Terrace Plaza Hotel officially has a new owner after a four-year legal battle between the city and its former caretaker, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Anthony Birkla of Birkla Investment Group purchased the Sixth Street property last week through his affiliate...
4 new small businesses highlight surge of growth in Madison, Indiana
MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Several new businesses are opening their doors in Madison, including four that opened this September in the historic downtown district. "The four businesses this month were added to about 15 last year alone," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. Lynn Pennington, who's lived in Jefferson County, Indiana,...
Road Report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects this week in our region — be watchful for delays, closings
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in the region. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. DISTRICT WIDE. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Boone,...
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
645 South Fort Thomas Avenue
Live the life of luxury in this massive 2 bedroom with den! This has been completely renovated with 1.5 bathrooms, original hardwood, a luxury kitchen! You will be the envy of all of your friends in this one! Email us or call us today! 859-380-0088, 859-380-4063 or CourtyardProperties.Leasing@gmail.com. Apply at...
817 Race St, 105 - 111 W 9th Street
NEWER LARGE 2+ BEDROOM DOWNTOWN/OTR - 5th Floor, 2 Bedroom with Study, Epoxy glazed flooring, custom wood trim woodwork, black appliances. 1 Bath with Shower, Equipped Kitchen, Dishwasher, Central HVAC, and Washer/Dryer. Private Parking for add'l $100.00 Secure Video Coded Main Door Entry. $1175.00 + Heat and Electric. No Dogs...
Newport apartment complex resident reacts to extension, while many still have nowhere to go
NEWPORT, Ky. — Back in May,hundreds of Newport residents at Victoria Square Apartments were given a 30-day extension to move out due to a new company purchasing the property. The renovations on the apartments however will take away their affordable housing status and be priced at a market rate.
Ludlow Railroad Heritage Festival Oct. 1 to feature tours of historic Norfolk Southern Storehouse
Railroad enthusiasts and anyone interested in learning about Ludlow’s rich railroad history are invited to the Railroad Heritage Festival on the City Plaza and railroad grounds on Saturday, October 1, from 12-4 p.m. for a tour of the grounds and interior of the lone remaining brick structure in the railyards.
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
Beechmont Bridge Connector open after years of planning, construction
Great Parks of Hamilton County has completed a new trail section which adds to existing trails and creates a dedicated pedestrian path stretching from downtown Cincinnati to Springfield.
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Paxton Road in Kenton County to close for drainage project
Kenton County Public Works will be performing a roadway drainage project on KY 2046 (Paxton Road) beginning on Sept. 26. This project will require a road closure between the addresses of 1722 and 1756 Paxton Road spanning 0.2 miles. The roadway closure will begin on Sept. 26 and is expected to be in place for three weeks, weather permitting.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Campbell County Board of Education lowers property taxes once again
For the third consecutive year, the Campbell County Board of Education has lowered real estate property tax rates for property owners who live within the Campbell County School District. At the tax rate hearing on Sept. 1, the board voted to set Campbell County Public Schools property tax rate at...
Big Mac Bridge inspection to close southbound lane on Sunday
Starting on Sunday Sept. 25. from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews are doing a routine inspection on the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. This will affect a single southbound lane will be closed throughout the inspection. Please watch for crew members and equipment. Northern...
