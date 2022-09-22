Read full article on original website
Related
Burrito chain leases at historic newspaper building in Pasadena
A historic newspaper building in Pasadena has gone from rolling papers off its presses to rolling breakfast burritos. Greenbridge Investment Partners, based in Beverly Hills, has leased the bottom floor of the former Pasadena Star-News building at 525 East Colorado Boulevard to a breakfast burrito chain, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
August signed contracts drop 25% in LA, report says
Inventory is up for Los Angeles’ market for single family homes, according to a Douglas Elliman report compiled by the Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers. But signed contracts dropped 25 percent in August in a year-over-year comparison. This week’s Douglas Elliman report was the latest in a steady flow...
Altman Brothers to open office in Corona Del Mar
After a few years of selling homes in Orange County, The Altman Brothers are showing they are serious about the market barely an hour’s drive from their Beverly Hills headquarters. The luxury home team from Douglas Elliman Realty appears prominently in the reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing.” It...
32-unit apartment complex planned for Hyde Park
A former nursery school in Hyde Park could turn into a 32-unit apartment complex. A firm based at the Santa Monica office of Taylor Made Homes filed plans to build the six-story building at 4827 South Crenshaw Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. Durk Hagan and Joseph Otting applied for the...
