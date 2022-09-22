A historic newspaper building in Pasadena has gone from rolling papers off its presses to rolling breakfast burritos. Greenbridge Investment Partners, based in Beverly Hills, has leased the bottom floor of the former Pasadena Star-News building at 525 East Colorado Boulevard to a breakfast burrito chain, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

