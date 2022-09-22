ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Community donates to Hunters for the Hungry

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Hunger Action Month and anyone in the capital city who wants to help those struggling with food insecurity is invited to take action. Food Banks across Louisiana say they’re in need of protein due to rising food costs and a decrease in received donations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
brproud.com

Local artists to be featured in Baton Rouge arts festival

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arts festival is coming to a local area in November. The Arts Fest, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be at Perkins Rowe from Saturday, November 12 through Sunday, November 13. The festival will feature local artists who have created crafts, jewelry, paintings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Ascension Parish Libraries offer Bilingual Storytime

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Four percent of Louisiana’s population speaks Spanish as a sole language. As this is the case, libraries in Ascension parish want to make sure these residents have a place to get the information they need. Jeaine Fino, the Adult Literacy Assistant for Ascension Parish...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Dozens live because one accident victim wanted it

At his bedside after an accident that took the life of her 25-year-old son, Covington resident Maria Peters Clark recalled a powerful statement he’d made a few years before when he renewed his Louisiana Driver’s License and registered as an organ donor. “He said, ‘Mom, if something happens...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

The Children’s Place unveils new reading space in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Children’s Place unveils a new reading space in Baton Rouge at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center by having a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The local community and government officials gathered Friday evening, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Community Center. They decided to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new reading area, as part of The Children’s Place brand national back-to-school campaign, aiming to uplift and bring joy to families and communities this school year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three injured in Sunday night shooting near Goodwood Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard occurred Sunday, September 25, leaving three people injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 9:40 p.m. when the shooting was reported in the Airline Highway/Goodwood area. But three people...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD unit involved in accident on Goodwood Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving one of their own on Friday morning. The crash involved a BRPD unit and it took place in the 6100 block of Goodwood Blvd. At this time, BRPD believes that the driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck by pickup truck in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. The police department says officers were called to the South Woodcrest Avenue area around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and learned a man was struck by a pickup truck. Police believe the man, now identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rocha from Denham Springs, was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

“Active Shooter Hoax” hits Louisiana

An active shooter “hoax” that has hit multiple states threatening schools this past week has now hit Louisiana. St. Mary Parish Sherrif’s Office announced today they have been in contact with the Louisiana State Police regarding an “active shooter hoax” that hit the state last week and St. Mary Parish today. A call was received by the Morgan City Police Department stating that an active shooter was on Berwich High School’s second floor despite the school not having a second floor. In response, MCPD informed the Berwick Police Department of the threat against both Berwick High and Berwick Junior Schools. Thankfully, there were law enforcement officers already present at the high school when the threat was reported. “Nevertheless, the SMPSO and other law enforcement agencies have personnel checking on schools, assessing, and securing the campuses to ensure the safety of our educators and students,” SMPSO said in the release.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LSP hosting safety events across community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement agencies in our area are all about keeping the community you live in safe and hosting several events in the area. The agency will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. Checks will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA

