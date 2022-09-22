Forget it. There’s no way they should single out certain types of people. This is just Desantis trying to get votes. Weren’t the bonuses enough? What’s next —free housing for lousy teachers?? Vote NO!!!
Why not pay a living wage what this will do is put the burden on taxpayers for a few better to pay a living wage, has favoritism all over this
This amendment won't be any better for these people because the cities will deny them and give no reason for denial. This happened when we tried to get a tax decrease on our home because my late husband was a Veteran. He served in Vietnam, and Retired from Army after 25 1/2 years. The response from the county was you don't get it. When ask why they had no answers. That amendment was passed in either 2015 or 2016. Unfortunately my husband died in Dec 2017.
Comments / 38