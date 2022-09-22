ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Cosola
3d ago

Forget it. There’s no way they should single out certain types of people. This is just Desantis trying to get votes. Weren’t the bonuses enough? What’s next —free housing for lousy teachers?? Vote NO!!!

Reply(9)
13
Roar
3d ago

Why not pay a living wage what this will do is put the burden on taxpayers for a few better to pay a living wage, has favoritism all over this

Reply(3)
9
Donna Garrison Elder
3d ago

This amendment won't be any better for these people because the cities will deny them and give no reason for denial. This happened when we tried to get a tax decrease on our home because my late husband was a Veteran. He served in Vietnam, and Retired from Army after 25 1/2 years. The response from the county was you don't get it. When ask why they had no answers. That amendment was passed in either 2015 or 2016. Unfortunately my husband died in Dec 2017.

Reply(1)
6
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
click orlando

Peter Antonacci, 1st head of Florida election police, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. – Peter Antonacci, an attorney and lifelong Florida public servant who recently led the new statewide election crimes unit, has passed away. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed Antonacci’s passing Friday in a statement to News 6. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Karla Hernández suggests Charlie Crist’s pro-choice position may have limits

"We certainly want to at least go back to what we had." Charlie Crist would like to eliminate restrictions on abortion, but questions remain about how far he would go. Crist’s running mate said Saturday she is not entirely sure how far he would be willing to go in creating the right to later-term procedures, suggesting that the law prior to this year would be a sufficient restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22

The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
FLORIDA STATE
NeighborWho

Things to know when moving to Florida

Florida map(shutterstock/Alexander Lukatskiy) Florida is a popular travel destination thanks to its sunny, warm beaches and vibrant city life, with famous locations such as Orlando and Miami. It’s a popular state to relocate for many citizens, too, thanks to its warm climate and litany of activities that keep people engaged and busy. Whether you’re visiting for a short-term rental or considering a long-term move, there are a few things to be mindful of when heading to Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Prevent the Chinese Communist Party Interfering in Florida’s Business

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sep 22Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On September 22, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis announced a combination of measures intended to prevent the influence of China and the Chinese Communist Party in Florida. The combined actions included an Executive Order (22-216) which stops government entities from procuring technology and services from governments controlled by the CCP.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Tropical Storm Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list on how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. Sunday, Sept. 26 the Lake County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. Lake County public schools announced that they have tentatively scheduled...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

