Related
BBC
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner
A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home. Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
BBC
Ovingdean fall leaves boy, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old boy is critically ill after police said he "fell from a height" on the East Sussex coast. Sussex Police said the boy, who was visiting the area, fell at Ovingdean at about 17:00 BST on Saturday. He was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to...
BBC
Remembering UK's first drive-through restaurant
In 1981 the BBC visited what was believed to be the first drive-through restaurant in the UK. Henrys chip shop in Bolton was featured in an episode of Home Front, presented by broadcasting legend Brian Redhead. From peas and pies to burgers and banana shakes, the drive through offered plenty...
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC
Isle of Man's only homeless night shelter to close
The only night shelter for homeless people on the Isle of Man is set to close at the end of September. John Bingham, chairman of charity Graih, said staffing levels had been "increasingly difficult" to maintain. Lunchtime drop in sessions offering food and shower facilities will be taken over by...
