Police continue search for 1-month-old boy missing from East Austin home since Tuesday

By Hogan Gore, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
Austin Police investigators are continuing a search for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin after the boy was last seen in East Austin on Tuesday evening with his biological mother.

Police believe Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet, 16, took her son from a family home along the 7300 block of Lazy Creek View late Tuesday.

The boy's family filed a missing person report just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, as they're concerned for Jamire's well-being, police said.

Jamire is described as a 1-month-old Black infant with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 9 pounds.

Hardin-Doucet is described as a Black teenager, about 5'4", and thought to have red dyed hair.

No additional information about the case or the situation that led to the missing person report was immediately available Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.

