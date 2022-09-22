Read full article on original website
Space Storms Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites, and the Problem Is About to Get Worse
SpaceX has 3,000 satellites in orbit with plans to launch roughly 40,000 more.
Destructive solar event destroyed 38 SpaceX Starlink satellites, costing Elon Musk's company tens of millions in losses
A solar 'destruction event' earlier this year destroyed 38 of Elon Musk's Starlink satellites - costing his company tens of millions of dollars in losses. SpaceX launched 49 its low-latency internet satellites into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on February 3 - seemingly without incident at first. Around that...
The SpaceX Starship could launch to orbit by late October, Elon Musk says
The long awaited first orbital test flight of the SpaceXStarship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster could come as soon as late October, according to Company CEO Elon Musk, though he noted November was more likely. In a post to the social media website Twitter on Wednesday, Musk responded to a...
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
Elon Musk's Starship Launch To Cost Just $10 Per Kg: How It Compares With 'Heavy Lifters' From 5 Decades Ago
The Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starship is a launch vehicle the company is developing and testing for orbital launch and for transporting humans and cargo beyond Earth. What Happened: Science, a peer-reviewed academic journal, on Sunday shared on Twitter a graphic showing the height, payload capacity, and inflation-adjusted cost per kilogram of some launch vehicles dating back to 1967.
SpaceX rolls Starship Super Heavy booster off pad to prep for epic launch (video)
SpaceX's Starship Mars rocket is getting some work done to gear up for its coming orbital launch attempt.
ZDNet
SpaceX launches another 54 Starlink satellites into space to expand global broadband
After five days of weather delays, on Sunday, Sept. 18, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission sent an additional 54 satellites to orbit to expand its global broadband. Starlink currently has over 3,000 satellites...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets. The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg. The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
Design Taxi
SpaceX Aims To Connect With School Buses, Bring Internet to Kids In Rural Areas
School buses traveling through rural America could soon be sporting Starlink satellite services as it brings internet to kids on their bus journeys. SpaceX, which operates the internet company, recently submitted a proposal to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to greenlight the project. No, this move isn’t meant to give...
Washington Examiner
Saudi Arabia buys two tickets to International Space Station aboard SpaceX: Report
Saudi Arabia has purchased two round-trip tickets to the International Space Station aboard one of Elon Musk's SpaceX capsules, according to a report. The deal will provide two Saudi astronauts seats aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule for a 2023 voyage to the International Space Station, where the astronauts will remain for roughly one week, according to Reuters.
The Verge
T-Mobile adds domestic United flights to its free in-flight Wi-Fi roster
T-Mobile is broadening its free in-flight Wi-Fi promotion by adding domestic United Airlines flights to the offer. Subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta Max and Magenta post-paid plans have already had access to a similar deal on Alaska Airlines and Delta flights, but now United is also in the mix. It’s...
teslarati.com
SpaceX produces 1M Starlink terminals ~19 months after preorders opened
Starlink’s ramp is accelerating, and it is getting undeniable. Just around 19 months since opening pre-orders for the satellite internet system, SpaceX has produced 1 million Starlink terminals. Initial reports of the feat were reported recently, with space influencers such as @esherifftv noting that SpaceX has produced its 1...
T-Mobile Can't Stop Giving Airline Customers Free Wi-Fi
T-Mobile really, really wants you to like them. Competition is tight between the three biggest mobile carrier companies, AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile, especially after the latter's merger with Sprint. Now that the industry has followed T-Mobile’s lead to largely due away with multi-year contracts to allow customers...
Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Microsoft, ASML, and Magnite deserve to head higher.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Enters Quarantine for Mission to International Space Station
In preparation for their flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, entered their official quarantine period beginning Monday, September 19. A routine...
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX and Elon Musk Activated Starlink in Iran
Protest in Iran have now spread to at least 50 Iranian cities, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab. Videos showing women burning their headscarves and crowds chanting “death to...
morningbrew.com
NASA is throwing a spacecraft at an asteroid
If Monday Night Football tackles aren’t exciting enough, NASA engineers have a much bigger collision planned this Monday at 7:14pm ET. That’s when one of their spacecraft is expected to ram into an asteroid. The first-of-its-kind test is a defensive measure to save humanity from Little Foot’s fate, if and when that becomes necessary.
Motley Fool
Blue Origin's Rocket Crashed. What Does That Mean for Virgin Galactic?
On September 12, a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket crashed for only the second time in seven years. Nevertheless, the crash was a setback for the space tourism company, and the FAA is investigating. Meanwhile, Blue Origin rival Virgin Galactic has suffered "anomalies" of its own. You’re reading a free...
Tesla Releases New Charging Adapter To Allow Non-Supercharger Use
TeslaLimited to 250kW, the genuine Tesla charging adapter lets owners charge at third-party stations.
CARS・
