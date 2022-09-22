ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Starship Launch To Cost Just $10 Per Kg: How It Compares With 'Heavy Lifters' From 5 Decades Ago

The Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starship is a launch vehicle the company is developing and testing for orbital launch and for transporting humans and cargo beyond Earth. What Happened: Science, a peer-reviewed academic journal, on Sunday shared on Twitter a graphic showing the height, payload capacity, and inflation-adjusted cost per kilogram of some launch vehicles dating back to 1967.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#School Children#Fcc#Wi Fi
The Independent

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets. The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg. The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
CALIFORNIA STATE
Design Taxi

SpaceX Aims To Connect With School Buses, Bring Internet to Kids In Rural Areas

School buses traveling through rural America could soon be sporting Starlink satellite services as it brings internet to kids on their bus journeys. SpaceX, which operates the internet company, recently submitted a proposal to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to greenlight the project. No, this move isn’t meant to give...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Saudi Arabia buys two tickets to International Space Station aboard SpaceX: Report

Saudi Arabia has purchased two round-trip tickets to the International Space Station aboard one of Elon Musk's SpaceX capsules, according to a report. The deal will provide two Saudi astronauts seats aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule for a 2023 voyage to the International Space Station, where the astronauts will remain for roughly one week, according to Reuters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

T-Mobile adds domestic United flights to its free in-flight Wi-Fi roster

T-Mobile is broadening its free in-flight Wi-Fi promotion by adding domestic United Airlines flights to the offer. Subscribers to T-Mobile’s Magenta Max and Magenta post-paid plans have already had access to a similar deal on Alaska Airlines and Delta flights, but now United is also in the mix. It’s...
TECHNOLOGY
teslarati.com

SpaceX produces 1M Starlink terminals ~19 months after preorders opened

Starlink’s ramp is accelerating, and it is getting undeniable. Just around 19 months since opening pre-orders for the satellite internet system, SpaceX has produced 1 million Starlink terminals. Initial reports of the feat were reported recently, with space influencers such as @esherifftv noting that SpaceX has produced its 1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

T-Mobile Can't Stop Giving Airline Customers Free Wi-Fi

T-Mobile really, really wants you to like them. Competition is tight between the three biggest mobile carrier companies, AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile, especially after the latter's merger with Sprint. Now that the industry has followed T-Mobile’s lead to largely due away with multi-year contracts to allow customers...
CELL PHONES
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX and Elon Musk Activated Starlink in Iran

Protest in Iran have now spread to at least 50 Iranian cities, were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman who was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict rules on wearing the hijab. Videos showing women burning their headscarves and crowds chanting “death to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
morningbrew.com

NASA is throwing a spacecraft at an asteroid

If Monday Night Football tackles aren’t exciting enough, NASA engineers have a much bigger collision planned this Monday at 7:14pm ET. That’s when one of their spacecraft is expected to ram into an asteroid. The first-of-its-kind test is a defensive measure to save humanity from Little Foot’s fate, if and when that becomes necessary.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

