Battle for starting QB job now a three-Buff race

By Jack Carlough
 3 days ago

Three weeks in and it’s still unclear who the CU Buffs’ starting quarterback is.

To summarize: In Week 1, Brendon Lewis got the start but was outplayed by JT Shrout, who was then rewarded with the start against Air Force. However, Shrout struggled in the Springs and let Lewis re-enter the race heading into Minnesota. Things got really complicated against the Gophers as Karl Dorrell let Lewis and Shrout trade drives. Neither found any success and in what was CU’s final drive, Owen McCown came in and produced a touchdown — albeit against a weaker Minnesota defense that was up 49.

All caught up?

The Buffs are now back in Boulder and Dorrell told the media on Wednesday that Lewis, Shrout and McCown are all getting first-team reps in preparation for UCLA.

Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford was also asked about the situation at QB ( h/t BuffZone ):

“You go through three games and you don’t have the ability to fully, clearly name a starting quarterback based off the information that we had from spring ball and fall camp,” Sanford said. “Really, the information never truly clarified itself and that’s just a reality. You could go back and forth and say that you’d want to make one guy the guy and just live with it, but that was a challenging proposition from the standpoint that nobody had truly stood out as the sole starter”

