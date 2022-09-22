Read full article on original website
Nearly 300 Fargo Public Schools students were homeless during 2021-2022 school year
(Fargo, ND) -- Officials with Fargo Public Schools say 299 students were experiencing homelessness within the district. Fargo Public Schools Homeless Liaison Jan Anderson wrote a report on homelessness within the district, saying the number is a 20% increase from the previous year, or roughly 60 additional students. "Being homeless...
Over 450 people participate in F-M 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
(West Fargo, ND) -- Hundreds gathered outside "The Lights" in West Fargo to show their support for those experiencing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Emily Bultema is an organizer for Walk to End Alzheimer's, an organization that gathers funds to work for breakthroughs and research to tackle dementia. The walk was scheduled for 10 a.m, with 470 total participants and 89 teams walking together, and raised a total of $121,232.
Scientist aims to bring mental health advocacy, transparency, and passion for education to Moorhead School Board
(Moorhead, MN) -- A trained ecologist is looking to become a member of the Moorhead School board, and is looking to be an advocate for students, staff, and transparency within the district. Marissa Ahlering joined WDAY Midday to speak about her campaign and her priorities for the district. She says...
Third alarm fire at South Fargo apartment complex displaces dozens
(Fargo, ND) -- Several tenants in a South Fargo apartment complex have been displaced after a fire ripped through their homes Sunday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that the balconies of all three floors were involved in the heavy fire at 3420 42nd Street South around 3:05 p.m.
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured
(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
School board candidate for Moorhead Area Public Schools wants to "keep education about education"
(Fargo, ND) -- One candidate running for school board for Moorhead Area Public Schools says she wants schools to focus on the basics. "One thing that I am really passionate about is that we keep education about education, not other topics, and that those other topics can be for parents at home with their kids. Parents are free to teach their kids what they want to teach them, but I believe schools are the place where we learning reading, writing and arithmetic, science, math, history," said Lisa Hahn.
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man charged with DUI after Sunday morning crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man has suffered serious injuries after crashing his car early Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that they were called to the 2900 block of 32nd street south around 5 a.m. to reports of a crash. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Miguel Rendon, was speeding and failed to negotiate a curb, sticking a small tree, then entering a backyard and hitting a bigger tree.
