Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones returned to practice on Friday after sitting out the previous two sessions, but he did the same thing last week and was still ruled out before kickoff. Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) will both be out, so look for Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller to take on larger roles. Russell Gage will also be in line for more targets and Cole Beasley could make his Buccaneers debut.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO