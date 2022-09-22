ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Green Bay's Sammy Watkins (hamstring) DNP on Friday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. After two missed practices, Watkins' Week Three availability versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is heading in the wrong direction. Expect Romeo Doubs to see more volume against a Buccaneers' defense ranked seventh (23.9) in FanDuel points allowed to receivers per game this season if Watkins is inactive.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) GTD for Buccaneers on Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones returned to practice on Friday after sitting out the previous two sessions, but he did the same thing last week and was still ruled out before kickoff. Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) will both be out, so look for Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller to take on larger roles. Russell Gage will also be in line for more targets and Cole Beasley could make his Buccaneers debut.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) returns to Week 3 game

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has returned to Sunday's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion, but was evidently cleared to return as he led the team onto the field after halftime. Fortunately he seems to have avoided an injury after that tough hit.
NFL
numberfire.com

Saints' Jameis Winston (back) starting in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints cleared quarterback Jameis Winston to play in their Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Winston played through his tough back injury in Week 2, and will do the same in Week 3 against the Panthers. Winston has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
NFL
numberfire.com

A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
NFL
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Travis Homer (rib) won't return for Seahawks in Week 3

Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Homer is dealing with a rib injury, and as a result, they have ruled him out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Expect more work for DeeJay Dallas.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Randall Cobb (illness) likely to play in Week 3

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) is expected to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cobb has been dealing with a non-COVID illness this week but is expected to suit up against the Bucs later on today. Cobb has a $5,000 salary...
GREEN BAY, WI
Football
numberfire.com

Josh Jacobs (illness) won't travel with Raiders Friday, is questionable for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is officially questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans. Jacobs is dealing with an illness, and as a result, he is not traveling on the team plane from Las Vegas to Nashville on Friday. While there is a chance he could fly out Saturday to catch up with the team, it would appear he's on track to miss Sunday's contest. Zamir White, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah are the next options.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

Week 3 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions

Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
NFL

