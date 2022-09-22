Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
1 man arrested for fleeing crash scene intoxicated leaving 2 injured
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested an intoxicated driver Saturday evening in Zionsville after his attempt to flee a rollover crash, while leaving two people injured, according to police. At 7:52 p.m. on Saturday, Boone County police received a call of a truck accident on County Road 300 South...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal backyard stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man nicknamed “Porkchop” for an August homicide. Christopher Rawlings, 26, who goes by the nickname “Porkchop,” is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Aaron Flora. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Flora deceased in...
WISH-TV
1 man dies in overnight shooting early Saturday morning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died from a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Olney Street on report of a person shot, police said.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies from early Sunday morning crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has killed a person Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 2:50 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on 38th Street and Michigan Road when they lost control of their vehicle and struck the center medium and then veered into a tree, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
IFD responds to fire on the northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a building fire at an auto repair shop Saturday on the northeast side of Indy. Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to 6014 Massachusetts Ave, which is Golden Rule Automotive Property, after receiving several reports of heavy fire showing from the building.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 34-year-old man missing from Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 11:30 a.m. Friday for a 34-year-old man missing from Hendricks County. Marcus Evans was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. leaving a home in the 1800 block of Wedgewood Place in Plainfield. Plainfield police said on Facebook...
WISH-TV
Tort claim argues fire departments made Walmart distribution center fire worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Walmart says fire departments responding to a massive distribution center fire made the fire worse. That’s the issue in a tort claim filed by the insurance company behind Walmart’s policy. The town of Plainfield received the notice earlier this month. On March 16,...
WISH-TV
Shelby Eastern school district to arm staff with guns in new public safety plan
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Staff in a rural Shelby County school district will soon have access to guns inside their facilities. Shelby Eastern school district plans on training and providing firearms to staff members who volunteer to be a part of its new safety plan’s response team. Shelby...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Community Link: Survivor of domestic violence speaks up to help others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by author, speaker, and empowerment coach, Mira Cassidy. Cassidy speaks on her personal experiences to connect with...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose. Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6...
WISH-TV
Circle City Classic Parade 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle City Classic Parade started at 10 a.m. at the inter section of North and Pennsylvania streets. The celebration is to honor historic black colleges. An estimated 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of Indianapolis to see floats, marching bands, drill teams, and...
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates opening fright night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Nightmare on Edgewood is ready to deliver the scares. It’s been operating in Indianapolis for over 40 years. Friday was opening night, and News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist got a glimpse of what visitors have in store. Paul...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
WISH-TV
Indy Irish Fest back at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Join the shenanigans as the Indy Irish Fest returns to Garfield Park on Friday and Saturday. Irish Fest gives Hoosiers a chance to share and enjoy the arts, sports, culture, music, and history that make Irish culture unique. “It’s to honor our Irish culture,” Meg McLaine,...
WISH-TV
‘Back to the Ice’ free skate event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday the Winter Club of Indianapolis is hosting the “Back to the Ice” event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Organizers said first-time skaters can watch and learn from competitive skaters and coaches during the event. It’s from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at...
WISH-TV
Cooler work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds should decrease later on this evening as our forecast turns pretty quiet for the work week. TONIGHT: Temperatures turn cooler for tonight behind a cold front that passed earlier on Sunday. Skies remain partly cloudy. Wind gusts up to 20 mph will be possible. Low temperatures in the low 50s.
WISH-TV
IHSAA trains next generation of officials
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association says it is having to replace officials faster than they are leaving or retiring. Many referees who are leaving the profession have been in the business for decades. “At the high school level, there is no such thing as what...
WISH-TV
Rosh Hashanah starts at sundown Sunday evening
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the holiest time of the year for Jewish people and there are several holidays over the next few weeks that will occur. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish new year and begins at sundown Sunday. Rabbi Hal Schevitz with Beth-El Zedeck and Margo Fox with...
WISH-TV
Breezy Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches the area. Central Indiana will become a little bit breezy through the next few days behind this front. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies should build back in. Low temperatures will be right around 60 degrees. TOMORROW: It should...
Comments / 0