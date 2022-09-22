Dozens more migrants arrive in NYC from southern border

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two buses loaded with around 90 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan Thursday morning, according to city officials.

About 30 of the migrants were children. At least three additional buses were expected to arrive throughout the day, officials said.

Not counting the new arrivals, the city has seen around 13,000 migrants arriving by bus from the southern border in recent weeks, officials said. About 10,000 of them have been sheltered by the city at a cost that breaks down to around $1.6 million per day.

The commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, said Wednesday morning the city has opened around 25 new shelter locations to accommodate the new arrivals.

“We are seeing people who are tired, exhausted, very confused as to, frankly, why they’re in New York; why they’ve been transported here. They’ve taken long journeys to get to the border and the treatment they have received there has been unacceptable,” he said.

Castro said, on average, about two-thirds of the migrants who have been arriving in the city have chosen to stay.

Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Angela Cumbo became emotional while talking about the children who arrived on Wednesday.

“To see so many children arriving today should really bring the humanity out of us. Nationwide and through the city,” Cumbo said. “As a mom, as so many of us have prepared for the first day of school, getting our kids on the right track, I can’t imagine what so many of the parents coming on those buses must be facing as they are not able to plan for their child’s first day of school.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the city is meeting migrants’ needs but it needs help from the federal and state government. He has also said it is possible migrants could be housed on cruise ships going forward.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office told PIX11 the state sent one bus from Texas on Thursday.

“Where was all this condemnation as President Biden flew planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night? Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission to help provide support to these overrun and overwhelmed communities, who were pleading for help as the Biden Administration was dumping migrants in their towns,” Abbott press secretary Renae Eze said. “Instead of complaining about a couple thousand migrants being bused into his self-declared sanctuary city, Mayor Adams should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border—something the President continues failing to do. Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for Mayor Adams to visit the border and see the Biden-made crisis firsthand.”

Meantime, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said the state is working to support New York City. The Department of Homeland Security added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing aid to each city that is receiving migrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.