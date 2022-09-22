ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dozens more migrants arrive in NYC from southern border

By Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSJNt_0i6DrhfN00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two buses loaded with around 90 migrants arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan Thursday morning, according to city officials.

About 30 of the migrants were children. At least three additional buses were expected to arrive throughout the day, officials said.

Not counting the new arrivals, the city has seen around 13,000 migrants arriving by bus from the southern border in recent weeks, officials said. About 10,000 of them have been sheltered by the city at a cost that breaks down to around $1.6 million per day.

The commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Manuel Castro, said Wednesday morning the city has opened around 25 new shelter locations to accommodate the new arrivals.

“We are seeing people who are tired, exhausted, very confused as to, frankly, why they’re in New York; why they’ve been transported here. They’ve taken long journeys to get to the border and the treatment they have received there has been unacceptable,” he said.

Castro said, on average, about two-thirds of the migrants who have been arriving in the city have chosen to stay.

Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Angela Cumbo became emotional while talking about the children who arrived on Wednesday.

“To see so many children arriving today should really bring the humanity out of us. Nationwide and through the city,” Cumbo said. “As a mom, as so many of us have prepared for the first day of school, getting our kids on the right track, I can’t imagine what so many of the parents coming on those buses must be facing as they are not able to plan for their child’s first day of school.”

Mayor Eric Adams said the city is meeting migrants’ needs but it needs help from the federal and state government. He has also said it is possible migrants could be housed on cruise ships going forward.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office told PIX11 the state sent one bus from Texas on Thursday.

“Where was all this condemnation as President Biden flew planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night? Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission to help provide support to these overrun and overwhelmed communities, who were pleading for help as the Biden Administration was dumping migrants in their towns,” Abbott press secretary Renae Eze said. “Instead of complaining about a couple thousand migrants being bused into his self-declared sanctuary city, Mayor Adams should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border—something the President continues failing to do. Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for Mayor Adams to visit the border and see the Biden-made crisis firsthand.”

Meantime, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said the state is working to support New York City. The Department of Homeland Security added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing aid to each city that is receiving migrants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Texas State
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Woman found dismembered in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It was a gruesome find, and now, after a woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime. It’s also reminding local residents of a similar murder and dismembering nearby, earlier […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

On 9/11 Trump bragged he now had tallest building in Manhattan

Twenty-one years after 9/11, we can still hear Donald Trump’s reaction to the terrorist attacks – and it was a strange one.That’s because on 11 September, 2001, the future US president called into the TV station WWOR to talk about the day’s tragic events. Then, oddly, he turned his attention to the height of one of his properties, which he falsely claimed was now the tallest building in lower Manhattan.“Well, it was an amazing phone call,” Mr Trump told WWOR. “I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan. And it was actually – before...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Castro
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Greg Abbott
PIX11

Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dies, 2 others injured in Brooklyn shooting, police say

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two others were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities responded to Ashford and Fulton Streets in Cypress Hills at around 3:30 a.m. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One male was shot in the stomach and died at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud. So why isn’t Trump being prosecuted? Attorney General Letitia James didn’t seek to slap handcuffs on the Republican this […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man sitting outside NYC restaurant randomly attacked with chair

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – An assailant walked up to a man sitting outside a New York City restaurant and randomly threw a chair at him, breaking the victim’s arm before robbing him, police said. The unprovoked attack – captured on surveillance video – happened outside 370 West 58th Street in Hell’s Kitchen around 10:30 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrivals
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NJ high school football player dies after injury in game

LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey community is mourning the death of a high school football player who died from an apparent traumatic brain injury suffered during a game earlier this month.  The family of 16-year-old Xavier McClain is now preparing to lay him to rest as some raise new concerns over safety on […]
LINDEN, NJ
Law & Crime

Charlotte Bennett Files Federal Lawsuit Against Ex-Governor: ‘Lonely’ Andrew Cuomo ‘Was Willing to Date Someone over the Age of 21’

One of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the since-resigned Empire State Democrat. Charlotte Bennett’s complaint states that she filed the case against Cuomo and three of his top staffers “to remedy discrimination on the basis of gender in employment.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Internet Stunned by NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' Going For $650 Per Month

A man known for sharing videos touring people's apartments has recently shared a clip that went wildly viral showing what he said is the smallest apartment in New York City. Caleb Simpson posted the video to his account @calebwsimpson, where it was viewed more than 30 million times as viewers got a look inside Alaina Randazzo's $650 per month apartment located in midtown Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. The teen was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man dies in NYPD custody in Brooklyn, sparking probe: authorities

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died in NYPD custody Thursday evening while being held as a robbery suspect in Sunset Park, sparking an investigation, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been released as of early Friday, was found unconscious inside the 72nd Precinct stationhouse on 4th Avenue near 29th Street […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen survives attempted stabbing outside of high school in Queens: NYPD

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said the incident happened in front of Metropolitan High School. They later said it took place outside a school campus at the same address. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old survived an attempted stabbing Tuesday in front of a […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the head in Hunts Point, police say

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head outside a strip club in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found Jose Alvarado, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head in front of a strip club at 673 Hunts Point Rd. in Hunts Point at around 12:15 a.m., police […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy