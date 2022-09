NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Miss Universe competition is bringing high heels and sashes to the Big Easy this January for its 71st year!. Nearly 90 women representing their home countries will compete for the title of Miss Universe at NOLA’s Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in 2023. With the crown comes the culmination of 70th Miss Universe, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, who will crown her successor with the coveted tiara and sash.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO