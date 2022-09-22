ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge.

According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees.

Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 for an incident in October 2021 in which he reportedly threatened to kill Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.

Man indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Kanawha County Judge

According to court statements, on Oct. 1, 2021, Newsome was in jail and on suicide watch when during a conversation with his psychiatrist, he stated his intentions toward Akers, saying he was going to kill her. Newsome’s lawyer told the court that he was “not on his medication” when he made those statements.

In court, Newsome stated that he “regrets his actions.” During the court proceedings, the judge made sure Newsome was competent and understood the circumstances.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

