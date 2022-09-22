Read full article on original website
Dorchester Ave. closes for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston hosted its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue was closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street for games, face painting, fitness classes and live music This was the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
nbcboston.com
Barnes & Noble Opening Stores in Boston Area
Barnes & Noble is reportedly opening two new locations in the Boston area. According to the Boston Business Journal, the new stores will be taking over former Amazon Books locations. One store is at legacy place in Dedham, Massachusetts, and the other is at the Market Street Mall in Lynnfield,...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WCVB
Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
nbcboston.com
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Brighton
A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
nbcboston.com
Boston City Leaders Join Dozens in Dorchester to Commemorate Homicide Victims
Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members. The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Mayor Michelle Wu was...
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
WCVB
Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez working to provide hurricane relief for Dominican Republic
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez is looking to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Martinez and his wife, Carolina, said Dominican families served by the Pedro Martinez Foundation have lost their homes and some have even lost their lives.
Time Out Global
Was the Orange Line shutdown worth it in Boston?
The Orange Line was shut down for 30 days and is now open again. Students are back, families are back from the Cape and professionals are back in the office, the city is busy once again. Did the MBTA actual fix everything that needed fixing?. When was the Orange Line...
nbcboston.com
Van Crashes Into Gas Truck in Hyde Park, Causing Spill
A van crashed into a gasoline tanker truck early Monday morning in Boston, causing gallons of gas to spill out onto the street, fire officials said. The van hit the truck around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Hyde Park Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. The crash caused 50-60 gallons of gas to leak onto the street, the department noted.
whdh.com
Rapper Post Malone postpones concert at TD Garden following fall on stage last week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone took to social media Saturday evening to announce the cancellation of his show at TD Garden. The musician, born Austin Richard Post, wrote that he’s experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in St. Louis, Missouri. In the Twitter post, the...
Daily Free Press
Food injustice concerns growing in Boston since pandemic
Amid growing concerns about living expenses, declining incomes and inflation, Boston residents are experiencing increased food prices, insecurity and inaccessibility. Approximately 1.8 million Massachusetts residents, 32% of the state’s population, struggled with food insecurity in 2021, according to a survey conducted by the Greater Boston Food Bank. Nick Owen,...
