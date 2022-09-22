ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Missing woman from Stuart found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
STUART, FL
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
How you can help: 1 in 4 deal with food insecurity on the Treasure Coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Right now, one in four people on the Treasure Coast may not know where their next meal is coming from. The Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank that serves St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee and Martin Counties. Each year they serve about 41 million meals. Weekly they feed 250,000 people.
FORT PIERCE, FL
31st Annual Gigantic Garage Sale Sept. 24

The South Florida Fairgrounds’ 31st annual Gigantic Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. The first 100 adults will receive a reusable shopping bag.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wellington Honors Deputy Harper And Capt. Armstrong

The Wellington Village Council presented its annual Top Cop and Top Firefighter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 21, honoring Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harold Harper and Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Capt. Shane Armstrong with these prestigious awards. Wellington’s Public Safety Committee chose the winners from among this year’s...
WELLINGTON, FL
IN FOCUS: Making Fort Pierce Proud and Preserving SLC Lands

Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week, the powerful story of Fort Pierce native Lee Rhyant who rose from hard-scrabble beginnings to become the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed-Martin-Marietta. He’s now written a book in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Lewis who’ll also join us.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

