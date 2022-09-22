Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
cbs12.com
Grasshoppers and crickets? The morning team has an interesting breakfast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This morning, anchor Stefany Valderrama and meteorologist Zachary Covey had an interesting breakfast...grasshoppers and crickets. Be sure to tune in to the morning show every day to get your day started.
850wftl.com
Animal shelter looking for foster families to care for pets during storm
(PALM BEACH COUNTY) – The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Controlshelter is preparing for the upcoming storm. Employees are seeking the communities help in finding foster care families who are willing to house a dog or a cat for the next few days. The new program is called...
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach
A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Sunday at around noon in West Palm Beach.
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday.
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Florida Jews Prepare To Celebrate Rosh Hashana-The Jewish New Year
In Boca Raton, the of the B'nai Torah Congregation have also been busy helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.
WPBF News 25
How you can help: 1 in 4 deal with food insecurity on the Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Right now, one in four people on the Treasure Coast may not know where their next meal is coming from. The Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank that serves St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee and Martin Counties. Each year they serve about 41 million meals. Weekly they feed 250,000 people.
gotowncrier.com
31st Annual Gigantic Garage Sale Sept. 24
The South Florida Fairgrounds’ 31st annual Gigantic Garage Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local nonprofit organizations and families will offer everything from bargains to fantastic finds, all in spacious and air-conditioned comfort. The first 100 adults will receive a reusable shopping bag.
palmbeachillustrated.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Honors Deputy Harper And Capt. Armstrong
The Wellington Village Council presented its annual Top Cop and Top Firefighter awards on Wednesday, Sept. 21, honoring Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harold Harper and Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Capt. Shane Armstrong with these prestigious awards. Wellington’s Public Safety Committee chose the winners from among this year’s...
wqcs.org
IN FOCUS: Making Fort Pierce Proud and Preserving SLC Lands
Fort Pierce - Friday September 23, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week, the powerful story of Fort Pierce native Lee Rhyant who rose from hard-scrabble beginnings to become the Executive Vice-President and General Manager of Lockheed-Martin-Marietta. He’s now written a book in collaboration with Dr. Catherine Lewis who’ll also join us.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
