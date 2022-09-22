ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Mateo, CA
Accidents
State
California State
San Mateo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
KRON4 News

Toddler struck by car outside Mountain View Library

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A toddler was riding a training bicycle on a sidewalk outside Mountain View Library when a vehicle struck the toddler and his father. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. Friday. “The toddler and the father approached the driveway on the south side of the building when a driver in a […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at-risk woman reported in San Jose

UPDATE: The woman has been found, police announced on Twitter at 9:12 p.m. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An at-risk woman is reported missing, the San Jose Police Department announced Saturday evening on Twitter. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Suchun Sun. Sun is described to be 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds. She […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose pellet gun shooting near airport

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are on the scene of a pellet gun shooting in central San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. The shooting reportedly took place near Ruff Drive and the Guadalupe River Trail. Police say one man was shot and suffered an injury that was not life-threatening. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#Accident#Abc7 News#Kgo
CBS San Francisco

Pregnant woman killed crossing traffic in Watsonville

A pregnant woman in Watsonville lost her life on Thursday after being struck by a car as she crossed four lanes of traffic, police said.The 33-year-old woman crossed South Green Valley Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a stretch of road with no crosswalks, according to Watsonville Police Sgt. Mike Ridgway. The woman was struck by a white BMW and the BMW then crashed head-on into a Ford SUV.Three people in the BMW were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, while the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries. Police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.Ridgway addressed rumors that vehicles had been street racing prior to the collision, but he said they have so far found no evidence of such activity."She simply walked in front of a car on a dark roadway," he said.The collision shut down all lanes of traffic for several hours, police said.Anyone who may have witnessed the collisions is asked to call Sgt. Ridgway at (831) 889-8422. 
WATSONVILLE, CA
firefighternation.com

Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley

Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
KRON4 News

Officer interrupts catalytic converter theft in progress, suspects flee

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning. On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan. The driver […]
PACIFICA, CA
Autoblog

SUV misses child by inches as it barrels through flashing crosswalk

A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire. An Oakland couple are starting from scratch after losing everything in a fire. Their cottage was a casualty of the fire that erupted on September 16th, off of Interstate 580 near 35th ave. It destroyed one home and damaged several others.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy