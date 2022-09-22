ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Why can’t America do great things anymore? | Letters

Puerto Ricans need water after Fiona’s rampage | Sept. 22. In October 2017, the Times published the following abbreviated article I had written after Hurricane Maria demolished parts of Puerto Rico, followed by Donald Trump’s disastrous response:. Let’s show the world and the country who built the Panama...
