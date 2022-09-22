ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WMBB

Jackson Co. administration department makes changes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
MARIANNA, FL
elba-clipper.com

Q&A with Dylan McCollough, CRNP at Elba Healthcare

The Elba Healthcare medical clinic opened in early August in Elba, and Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP) Dylan McCollough, and his staff have been seeing patients for about six weeks now. The Elba Healthcare office is operated under the umbrella of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The Elba Healthcare...
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan liquor store application denied

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Dylan Scott Bingaman

It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Man charged following dollar store break-in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On September 20th, Dothan Police were called to the scene of a burglary at a dollar store off Montgomery Highway. There it was apparent that someone had broken into a Dollar General through the store’s front window. The suspect stole several pieces of merchandise...
DOTHAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

UAB to open new dental clinic in Dothan to address Alabama’s dental crisis

The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry announced plans to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. Keep reading to learn more about this first-of-its-kind dentistry clinic that will address the shortage of dental health providers in rural Alabama. UAB dental clinic is coming to Dothan. UAB...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is prepared to celebrate the start of fall. The city’s Fall Harvest Day event will pay tribute to the importance of agriculture in the Wiregrass. Local produce vendors will be there selling cotton, corn, and peanuts, along with other fall themed products. A cake...
holmescounty.news

Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair

The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
BONIFAY, FL

