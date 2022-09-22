Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
wdhn.com
Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
wtvy.com
10 compete in “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday afternoon, 10 local high school seniors competed in the “2023 Distinguished Young Women of Houston County,” a scholarship program. The annual event kicked off at Dothan’s Opera House at 4:00 p.m. The program’s goal is to prepare these students for a successful...
wdhn.com
Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
Jackson Co. administration department makes changes
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County administration department is getting quite the shake-up. After former Deputy County Administrator Karlyn Tidwell left the position, County Administrator Wilanne Daniels decided to get rid of the position entirely. A number of other administrators will take on reclassified positions and absorb Tidwell’s previous responsibilities: Current Public Works Director, […]
elba-clipper.com
Q&A with Dylan McCollough, CRNP at Elba Healthcare
The Elba Healthcare medical clinic opened in early August in Elba, and Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP) Dylan McCollough, and his staff have been seeing patients for about six weeks now. The Elba Healthcare office is operated under the umbrella of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The Elba Healthcare...
wdhn.com
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
dothanpd.org
Dylan Scott Bingaman
It is the mission of the Dothan Police Department to preserve the peace and public order while enhancing quality of life in cooperation with all who share in the common interest of this wonderful city. CALEA Accreditation. The Dothan Police Department is an accredited agency by the Commission on Accreditation...
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
wdhn.com
Dothan Man charged following dollar store break-in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On September 20th, Dothan Police were called to the scene of a burglary at a dollar store off Montgomery Highway. There it was apparent that someone had broken into a Dollar General through the store’s front window. The suspect stole several pieces of merchandise...
thebamabuzz.com
UAB to open new dental clinic in Dothan to address Alabama’s dental crisis
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry announced plans to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. Keep reading to learn more about this first-of-its-kind dentistry clinic that will address the shortage of dental health providers in rural Alabama. UAB dental clinic is coming to Dothan. UAB...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
wdhn.com
A property tax increase is coming to Houston Co. to offset hospital costs
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A property tax increase is coming to Houston County residents and the tax will go towards Southeast Health to offset rising expenses the hospital has experienced. The Houston County Healthcare Authority will receive their full 4 mils. After the Houston County Commission approves the...
wtvy.com
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is prepared to celebrate the start of fall. The city’s Fall Harvest Day event will pay tribute to the importance of agriculture in the Wiregrass. Local produce vendors will be there selling cotton, corn, and peanuts, along with other fall themed products. A cake...
holmescounty.news
Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair
The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
