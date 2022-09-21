Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
WPMI
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
WPMI
Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
WPMI
City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
WPMI
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
WPMI
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
WPMI
Jo Bonner inaugurated as USA President, talks plans to improve enrollment, diversity
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jo Bonner was formally introduced on Friday as the 4th President of the University of South Alabama. The former US representative took office in January, but was officially sworn in on a stage inside the Mitchell Center. It was an inauguration full of familiar faces,...
