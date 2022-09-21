ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
