ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Don’t Worry Darling Review: A Mystery Missing Momentum

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAyNT_0i6DpzEn00

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling is a film that doesn’t hide the fact that it is features some kind of big twist – mostly because it can’t. The idyllic, utopian 1950s American Dream aesthetic and atmosphere instantly inspires a paranoia that there is great darkness lurking underneath everything, and thus the movie rapidly skips from “Is everything as it seems?” to “What is really going on here?” The audience is ahead of Florence Pugh’s protagonist from the start, as we know that she is in some kind of trouble before she does, but the first act plays out quickly as she plays catch-up.

It’s after this table setting, unfortunately, that Don’t Worry Darling loses its way. While the opening braces you for escalating terror and an expanding mystery, the whole thing stops escalating pretty damn quickly. Without stakes being raised or new details brought to light that informs our understanding of what’s really happening, the middle of the film dawdles and slumps as it plays with symbolism, eerie imagery and straight exposition dumps instead of gaining narrative momentum. By the time that it gets around to its third act and the big secrets are fully revealed, all that’s really left is to exasperatingly nod as it affirms your most obvious predictions and question how certain things work and why particular choices were made.

Florence Pugh’s aforementioned protagonist is Alice, a young woman who lives with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) in a small and secluded community for employees of the secretive Victory Project. As the men drive off every morning to go to a highly secure company headquarters in the desert, Alice and her friends are left to do chores around the house, gossip among themselves, take ballet lessons and go shopping. The men come home at night to a prepared meal from their wives, and the next day the cycle starts over again.

Feeling a touch of ennui one day, Alice decides to get out of the house and take the local trolley out to the end of the line and back. As she takes in the afternoon, though, she sees a smoking plane fly overhead and crash beyond a mountain. When the trolley driver refuses to deviate from his route, she decides to investigate the crash herself on foot – leading her into off-limits territory. After she discovers a strange building and then mysteriously wakes up back in her own house, she begins to have deep suspicions about what it is that the Victory Project is doing, and she questions the intentions of Victory’s charismatic leader, Frank (Chris Pine).

Don’t Worry Darling is full of metaphor and symbolism, but lacks a substantial mystery.

Don’t Worry Darling is an impressive demonstration of range for Olivia Wilde, as the film is a wholly different kind of cinematic endeavor than her directorial debut, Booksmart. But while her R-rated comedy is well-paced and sharp, her latest movie drags far more than any thriller should. The middle of the movie is filled with scenes designed to put audiences on edge as Alice starts noticing weird things about her world, but it’s all for the service of tone and never for the service of story. We never actually see her learn anything from the experiences that advance her awareness of what’s happening, which would draw us further into the mystery. It’s all just surface-level material meant to instigate a descent into madness for the main character and continually drives home the same “something isn’t right here” idea.

As far as theme and symbolism are concerned, Don’t Worry Darling has strong intentions and good general instincts, but it’s also pretty damn obvious. This isn’t a forum to dive into spoilers, but being cognizant of how the women’s rights movement has changed society since the mid-20th century really gets you more than halfway there as far as understanding what the film is trying to say. There are some great and freaky visuals/moments that come out of it – like Alice being mysteriously crushed against a plate glass window, and getting the instinct to suffocate herself by wrapping plastic wrap around her own head – but the movie can’t also find a way to make the moments substantive in the story.

Plot holes only grow bigger after you know Don’t Worry Darling’s big secret.

One would also hope that a movie like this would be built in such a way that a second viewing would provide a different kind of experience – with everything being granted a new context by knowing how it all plays out. I can’t say I really see that happening with Don’t Worry Darling, however, because there are simply too many details that the big third act answers don’t explain. There are certainly some instances of legitimate cleverness that are revealed in retrospect, and you can meet the logic of the world halfway with certain elements, but there are also a lot of big things that don’t line up, and they undermine the film.

Given the star-power involved, Olivia Wilde’s rising star as a director and all of the pressures that come with a twist-centric setup, Don’t Worry Darling is a movie that invites high expectations, and it’s a shame that it can’t quite live up to them. It’s well-made in its cinematography and style, and Florence Pugh continues to demonstrate that she is among the greatest talents in her generation, but the film is lacking in enough areas to not be buoyed by its best qualities.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Olivia Wilde
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Momentum
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
155K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy