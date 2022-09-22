Read full article on original website
Cathy
3d ago
So, why did they bother to get this issue on the ballot? Everyone is just sue happy. What are any other issues Whitless is running on besides more death?
10
Clarence Kavanaugh
3d ago
So is the doctors' position supporting abortion really for women's health or that the current law cuts into their bottom line and is the real reason for this standance. 🤔
4
Ronnie Porter Jr
3d ago
so then they are not doctors .... "thou shall do no harm" abortion is not healthcare it's murder vote no
6
Legislature back in action, LGBTQ training videos make waves: Your guide to Michigan politics
The Michigan state legislature was back in full force this week for the first session days since July— so buckle up, sit back and peruse the highlights of what was a week full of Michigan political news. With the Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the House on Wednesday,...
Michigan Daily
5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022
The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
WDIO-TV
Governor Whitmer proclaims 9/25 as Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in Michigan.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed September 25th, 2022 as Michigan’s Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day. The proclamation is all in part to honor and recognize the sacrifice that families face when a loved one dies in active service. The Governor says, “Michiganders will always remember our...
wkzo.com
Dixon remarks criticized by Whitmer campaign, Democratic officials
LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Remarks by the Republican candidate for governor of Michigan regarding a kidnapping plot against the current governor are continuing to draw criticism from Democrats. Tudor Dixon compared Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the attempt to kidnap her, at two separate events on Friday. Whitmer’s...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
Draft report: How Michigan managed COVID-19
Hello, today is Monday. How did the state of Michigan manage the Coronavirus pandemic? “Well coordinated.” That’s how a 177-page “after-action” draft report described Michigan’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortcomings and suggestions for improvement were also identified. ...
newschannel20.com
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Enforcement of a law...
Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report
Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
Military, overseas ballots go out Saturday. More rights for these voters could follow.
Starting Saturday, clerks around the state will mail out the first ballots of the general election, sending envelopes to military members and Michiganders overseas. Military and overseas voters are a tiny but recognized fraction of the electorate, making up less than 22,000 voters in Michigan’s 2020 election. Saturday is an unceremonious unofficial start to voting for the Nov. 8 election, but federal law secures the right for military and overseas voters to get their ballots 45 days before and make their voices heard.
Michigan state police silent on marijuana testing debacle; critics call for change
While the mystery behind what led Michigan state police forensic scientists to produce thousands of faulty marijuana blood test results lingers, multiple criminal defense attorneys who spoke with MLive are calling for a new way of doing things. They believe the science that produces data at the center of criminal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Congressional candidates speak about their campaigns prior to Michigan’s election
DETROIT – In a year where political debates have been few and far between, two candidates sat down and discussed the issues defining their campaigns. In the race for the newly created seventh congressional district, Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the closest thing we have to an incumbent - she’s currently representing the eighth district. Running against her is the Republican state senator Tom Barrett.
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
Powerball results for 09/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan.
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million and several others came close, but there was no winner of the $274 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 26 will be worth $285 million with a...
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
