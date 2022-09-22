ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cathy
3d ago

So, why did they bother to get this issue on the ballot? Everyone is just sue happy. What are any other issues Whitless is running on besides more death?

Clarence Kavanaugh
3d ago

So is the doctors' position supporting abortion really for women's health or that the current law cuts into their bottom line and is the real reason for this standance. 🤔

Ronnie Porter Jr
3d ago

so then they are not doctors .... "thou shall do no harm" abortion is not healthcare it's murder vote no

Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Dixon remarks criticized by Whitmer campaign, Democratic officials

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Remarks by the Republican candidate for governor of Michigan regarding a kidnapping plot against the current governor are continuing to draw criticism from Democrats. Tudor Dixon compared Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the attempt to kidnap her, at two separate events on Friday. Whitmer’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Draft report: How Michigan managed COVID-19

Hello, today is Monday. How did the state of Michigan manage the Coronavirus pandemic? “Well coordinated.” That’s how a 177-page “after-action” draft report described Michigan’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortcomings and suggestions for improvement were also identified. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s pandemic response ‘well coordinated’ but implementation fell short: draft report

Despite loud criticism, Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was overall “well-coordinated” across state government, according to the first draft of an independent report requested by state leadership. “Michigan agencies and departments demonstrated significant flexibility in adapting to the evolving crisis even as COVID-19 presented new challenges,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Michigan Law#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#U S House
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Military, overseas ballots go out Saturday. More rights for these voters could follow.

Starting Saturday, clerks around the state will mail out the first ballots of the general election, sending envelopes to military members and Michiganders overseas. Military and overseas voters are a tiny but recognized fraction of the electorate, making up less than 22,000 voters in Michigan’s 2020 election. Saturday is an unceremonious unofficial start to voting for the Nov. 8 election, but federal law secures the right for military and overseas voters to get their ballots 45 days before and make their voices heard.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Congressional candidates speak about their campaigns prior to Michigan’s election

DETROIT – In a year where political debates have been few and far between, two candidates sat down and discussed the issues defining their campaigns. In the race for the newly created seventh congressional district, Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the closest thing we have to an incumbent - she’s currently representing the eighth district. Running against her is the Republican state senator Tom Barrett.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) expanded her lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon to 16 points in a poll from the Detroit Free Press released on Thursday. Fifty-five percent of likely voters said they would support the current governor, compared to the 39 percent who said they would back the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate, the poll found. Six percent were undecided.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
